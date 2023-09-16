Where is Travis Hunter from? Hometown, college, and more to know about Colorado WR

Travis Hunter is a wide receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes and is one of the top college athletes in the country. Born on May 18, 2003, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Hunter has been involved with football for quite a long time.

After moving to Georgia in his early teenage days, Hunter began showing some serious game, as he played football in high school.

Playing for Collins High School, Hunter showed out in his junior year when he recorded 51 tackles and 24 touchdowns. Not only that, but as he moved to his senior year, Hunter performed even better, as he broke the State record in career-receiving touchdowns.

Coming out of high school, Hunter was a five-star recruit and decided to commit to the Seminoles in 2020. However, a year later, Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State, wanting to play under Deion Sanders.

Travis Hunter played a few games for the Seminoles before transferring to the University of Colorado. This move came to light after Sanders announced his new head coaching position for the Buffaloes.

Hunter, now playing for the Buffaloes, has shown a lot of potential and is a sign of new hope for the team coming from a losing record. Colorado finished the 2022 season with a record of 1-11.

Travis Hunter's success isn't surprising, as his father, Travis Sr. played semipro football in Florida. His son is taking the legacy forward.

Which high school did Travis Hunter go to?

Hunter attended Collin High School, in Suwanee, Georgia. By his junior year, Hunter was already a five-star recruit. He recorded 272 receptions, 50 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions in his high school career.

Hunter had multiple options on his table, including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Georgia, and more. In the end, he decided to follow Sanders, as the two have built a pretty strong relationship in their time together.

Is Travis Hunter related to Deion Sanders?

Sanders and Hunter are not related, though Coach Prime has a lot of love for the leader of his team. Hunter and Sanders are pretty close, as the former's decision to move to Colorado was precipitated after Sanders departed from Jackson State.

"Love him as a human being, as a young man, as a son to his mother. He's like a son to me. I love him that much," said Sanders.

The two will look to lead the Buffaloes to a better position in the Pac-12 this year, already having a smooth start to the 2023 season. It will be interesting to see Hunter perform, as this would be his first opportunity to prove himself.