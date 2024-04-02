Where did Vontae Davis play college football? Exploring former Illinois CB's stats, records and more

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead on Monday at his residence in South Florida, the Davie Police Department confirmed.

Davis played college football for the Illinois Fighting Illini and was drafted No. 25 in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins. He also played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills.

The career of Vontae Davis

Vontae Davis attended Dunbar High School, Washington D.C and was a 3-star recruit and the No. 33 cornerback prospect in the country, according to Rivals.com. He joined Illinois over offers from Michigan State and Maryland.

The Sporting News named him to the Freshman All-America first team after a stellar first season where he recorded 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception and 30 tackles. He was the Fighting Illini's Rookie of the Year.

During his sophomore season, he became a starter and recorded four tackles for loss, 56 tackles and four interceptions. The next year, he tallied seven tackles for loss, 53 tackles and two interceptions.

He finished his college football career with 13.5 tackles for loss, 139 tackles and seven interceptions before declaring for the 2009 NFL draft. He was a Bronko Nagurksi Trophy and a Chuck Bednarik Award finalist. Both awards are given to the best defensive player in college football.

Vontae Davis attended the NFL Draft Combine in Indiana and posted a 40-yard dash time of 4:40 and a vertical leap of 36 inches.

Davis was named to the Pro Bowl twice during his NFL career and made headlines for how he retired in 2018, doing it at halftime of a game pitting the Buffalo Bills against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“This isn’t how I pictured retiring from the NFL. But today, on the field, reality hit me hard and fast. I shouldn’t be out there anymore. … I meant no disrespect to my teammates or coaches,” Davis said after he retired.

In his 10-year NFL career, Vontae Davis had four forced fumbles, two sacks, 396 tackles, 22 interceptions, 98 pass deflections and one defensive touchdown in 121 games for the Dolphins, Colts and Bills.