Where did Will Levis go to college? Titans QB's collegiate career explored

Will Levis just made his first start in the NFL as Tennessee Titan's Ryan Tannehill was sidelined with an ankle injury for the October 29th clash with the Atlanta Falcons. Lewis threw for 238 yards, with four touchdowns in what can only be described as an outstanding debut.

The Titans won the game 28-23, in a clash which saw Derrick Henry run for 101 yards and DeAndre Hopkins record 128 receiving yards with three touchdowns.

Before cutting his trade at the NFL level, Lewis started his playing days in the NCAA with the SEC's Kentucky Wildcats and the Big Ten's Penn State Nittany Lions. He spent five seasons at the college level, from 2018 to 2022.

Will Levis at Penn State

A three-star recruit according to 247 Sports, Lewis was described as a pro-style quarterback. He received a number of scholarship offers, that included academic heavyweights like Harvard and Dartmouth and Power Five schools like Florida State, Iowa, North Carolina, and Ole Miss.

In the end, he went with the Nittany Lions officially signing on December 17th, 2017. In his first season, he redshirted, and he spent the next two years as Sean Cliffor's backup. He made his first career start in 2019, against Rutgers, throwing for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. That day, he also ran for 108 yards.

Overall, during his time at Penn State, he recorded 644 passing yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also accrued 473 rushing yards, with six touchdowns, showing his potential as a dual-threat quarterback.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in finance from Penn State.

Will Levis at Kentucky

In 2021, Will Levis transferred to Kentucky, looking for more playing time. He was named the opening-day starter and threw 387 yards and four touchdowns in his first game. In 13 starts, he led the Wildcats to an overall record of 10-3 and an SEC record of 5-3.

He threw for 2826 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions that year. He also ran for 376 yards, with nine rushing touchdowns. Kentucky closed the year with a Citrus Bowl victory over No. 15 Iowa.

At one point in 2022, the Wildcats were ranked as high as No. 11 and would close the season at the No. 18 spot.

In 2022, Will Levis threw for 2406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. That year Kentucky had an overall record of 7-4 and an SEC standing of 3-5. They were invited to the Music City Bowl, but lost to Iowa. The biggest downside of his senior year was that Lewis ran -107 yards.

He was initially expected to be a first-rounder, but fell in the draft and was selected with the 33rd overall pick in the second round.