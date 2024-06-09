Which ACC teams refrained from voting against Florida State lawsuit? Exploring latest developments in conference realignment world

Over the last few seasons, conference realignment has taken the college football world by storm, and Florida State is at the center of many discussions. In general, major moves have been made, from Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC to the breakup of the Pac-12 Conference. One of the latest issues brewing is Florida State's possible departure from the ACC.

The ACC unanimously voted to file a lawsuit against Florida State at a meeting back in January, with voting members Clemson and North Carolina missing the meeting and not voting. Non-voting member Cal also joined the two conference stalwarts.

The latest development is pivotal in two competing lawsuits. One in which the Seminoles have sued the ACC (in Leon County, Florida). The second is in North Carolina, where the ACC sued FSU.

Florida State wasn't invited to the meeting (due to a "conflict of interest") and Clemson never authorized the suit according to legal filings, because they are also involved in a similar lawsuit as their fellow conference heavyweight.

North Carolina also abstaining is interesting, because speculation has run wild that the Tar Heels would likely be a top target in another round of realignment. In particular, the talk has them linked with the SEC, as the conference looks to continue and solidify its future standing.

What's next for Florida State?

It seems in some regards, the Seminoles do at least have some support in their fight against the ACC. Clemson and possibly UNC and Cal supporting FSU could help bolster their claims against the conference's Charter of Rights. Leaving the ACC to join another conference could secure a more lucrative future for the school.

With the dueling lawsuits, who sued first is very important as it determines where the litigation for the case will take place, a legal 'home field' advantage for either side. The ACC is trying to keep the minutes from January's meeting a secret, but various media outlets such as the Tampa Bay Times tried to obtain those records, with The Times eventually being successful.

So now it remains to be seen where this court battle will take place. If it's in North Carolina, some believe the ACC could very well win the day. That theory holds that Florida State stands a better shot if the location is Leon County. What is certain is that the future of college football will hinge on the outcome of these court cases.