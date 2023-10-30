Which Pac-12 teams are going to the Big Ten? Listing top teams to become part of other FBS powerhouses in 2024

The Pac-12 suffered an implosion during the offseason which has cast doubt on the future of the conference in college sports. The conference struggled for most of this year to secure a new media deal, with the contract expiring in 2024.

When the league eventually agreed to one with Apple, many of its members felt the numbers of the streaming-based deal were not lucrative enough. This subsequently led to the mass exodus of teams from the league, leaving the Pac-12 with just Oregon State and Washington State.

Let's see which teams are moving to the Big Ten.

Which Pac-12 teams are going to the Big Ten

The Big Ten will welcome four Pac-12 teams at the beginning of the 2024/2025 academic year, increasing its membership to 18 teams. They are USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. The four teams have plenty to add to the Big Ten in competitiveness and finance.

USC and UCLA were the first teams to join the Big Ten. The two schools had announced their exit from the Pac-12 before the media deal drama. Their exit affected the conference's marketability and resulted in the struggle to secure a new media deal in the following months.

The Trojans and the Bruins were able to join the Big Ten just before the agreement of the new television deal, which makes them eligible for full distribution when joining in 2024. Notably, the realignment to the Big Ten was spurred by the move of Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference.

Oregon and Washington announced their move to the Big Ten before the beginning of the 2023 college football season. The Ducks and the Huskies waited to see the details of the new Pac-12 deal before deciding to jump ship following months of talks with the conference.

Looking at the more competitive Big Ten

The SEC is undoubtedly the most dominant conference in college football, having secured 12 of the last 16 national championships. While the Big Ten ranks second, the addition of the four teams in 2024 has elevated them closer to the level of the SEC.

The profile of USC, Oregon and Washington is undoubtedly a massive boost to the roster of the Big Ten. This will make the league increasingly competitive and have more chances of challenging for the national title, especially in an era of 12-team playoffs.