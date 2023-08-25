Who is Aaron Hernandez's baby momma, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez? All you need to know about the family

Before things fell apart in Aaron Hernandez's life, the former Florida Gators tight end was in a romantic relationship with Shayanna Jenkins. The couple had known each other since elementary school and had been friends ever since before dating in 2007.

Hernandez and Jenkins had a daughter named Avielle in 2012. She was born on Nov. 6, which happened to be Aaron Hernandez's 23rd birthday. The New England Patriots tight end was highly ecstatic at her birth.

"It's crazy … having a daughter on your birthday. Especially daddy's little girl," Hernandez told reporters. "It's an honor. I couldn't ask for my life to be better at this point. My life is pretty good. Thank God for that. It's a blessing. I still feel blessed daily."

The couple became engaged the same month Avielle was born. Hernandez bought a residence in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, for $1.3 million. The four-story home spanning 8,130 square feet featured an in-ground pool and served as the family's shared living space.

Shayanna Jenkins’ personal profile

Shayanna Jenkins is an American television personality and entrepreneur. She was born to Jodi and Derrick Jenkins on May 20, 1989, in Bristol, Connecticut. She grew up with two siblings, Shaneah and Octavia Samuel, and attended Bristol Central High School.

She came to the media attention in 2013 after the arrest of her boyfriend Aaron Hernandez, who allegedly murdered Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating Shayanna’s sister, Shaneah.

She appeared in the court trials supporting Aaron with his relatives and went against her sister, Shaneah, who was in support of Odin’s family, which created a breach between the sisters.

She was also prominently featured in a 2020 Netflix documentary series titled "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez," which delved into the details surrounding the case.

New relationship after the death of Aaron Hernandez

Following Aaron Hernandez's suicide in prison after being convicted of murder, Shayanna Jenkins had to rebuild her life. She eventually found love in former football player and amateur boxer Dino Guilmette.

The relationship with Guilmette has seen Shayanna Jenkins give birth to her second daughter, Giselle, in 2018. Jenkins and Guilmette have built a heartwarming blended family. However, the downfall and death of Hernandez still haunt Jenkins, and she hasn't stopped pouring her heart out.

Accusation of mishandling daughter's trust fund

Shayanna Jenkins was allegedly accused of mishandling the trust fund left for Aaron Hernandez's daughter, Avielle, in January. She appeared in court later that month to testify.

"Large amounts of money are spent under each category of the Accountings, with little clear identification of how these disbursements benefit Avielle," court documents stated.

The document provided instances of the expenses being discussed, encompassing $17,000 attributed to clothing, $10,000 for both entertainment and online shopping, significant amounts allocated to "self-care," along with $12,000 spent at HomeGoods.

It was revealed that $150,000 is issued to Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez annually to cover Avielle's daily expenses. The fund comes from Aaron Hernandez’s NFL pension and social security, and it is required to be spent on the sole benefit of Avielle Hernandez.