Aidan O'Connell announced that he will skip the Citrus Bowl against the LSU Tigers in January 2023. The quarterback confirmed the news in an Instagram post last month.

However, football fans have been eager to learn more about Aidan's personal life, especially his wife Jael O'Connell. As per reports, Jael and Aidan met at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. They married in July 2022.

Jael graduated from Avon High School in 2018. She then went to Purdue University and completed her bachelor's degree in speech, language, and hearing sciences.

She is currently studying for a master's degree in Human Resource Management at the Krannert School of Management at Purdue. She also participated as an undergraduate researcher for the Huber Motor Speech Lab.

Jael enjoys playing volleyball and is quite good at the sport. She was on the Purdue volleyball team throughout her undergraduate term. In 2018, she won the Indiana Volleyball Player of the Year Award.

She played a total of 23 games for Purdue during her freshman season in 2018. Jael recorded a season-high six blocks against Wisconsin. She then made 21 appearances with one start and 53 total sets as a sophomore the following year. The young player went on to set a career-high with seven total blocks in the team's NCAA Second Round matchup.

In 2021, she started 23 games as a junior and was honored as the Big Ten Player of the Week.

Aidan O'Connell's college football stats this season

Aidan O'Connell managed to put up an impressive 3,490 passing yards and 22 touchdowns in the 2022 season with the Boilermakers. However, he also threw 13 interceptions.

O'Connell led Purdue to the summit of the B10 West with an 8-4 record. However, he couldn't guide them to victory in the championship game against the Michigan Wolverines.

In O'Connell's absence, Austin Burton will start at quarterback for the Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl on Monday.

