Who is Alabama’s latest hire George Helow? Exploring former Michigan LB coach’s history

Alabama has reportedly added former Michigan linebackers coach George Helow to its coaching staff. The hiring comes as the No. 4 Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Wolverines in the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal in a few weeks. Is this a long-term hire or Nick Saban's way to gain an advantage over the No. 1 ranked team in the country?

Michigan coaching staff has been in the news this regular season for all the wrong reasons. Coach Jim Harbaugh faced suspension while his team members, like analyst Connor Stalions, lost their jobs due to the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the Big Ten this year.

A coach who was once a part of the Wolverines' setup has gone to their immediate opponents just before the playoffs. But who is George Helow, the new Crimson Tide coach hired for the Rose Bowl clash?

Who is former Michigan coach George Helow?

George Helow was the linebackers coach with the Michigan Wolverines in 2021 and 2022. As per ESPN, Helow's role with the Alabama Crimson Tide is unclear, but he won't be among the program's 10 on-field assistants.

Helow isn't unfamiliar with Nick Saban, as he started his coaching career in Tuscaloosa in 2012 as a defensive intern. The 36-year-old has held various positions at teams like the Florida State Seminoles, the Georgia Bulldogs, the Colorado State Rams and the Maryland Terrapins.

Helow came to Ann Arbor in 2021 and worked as an assistant coach for two years. The Wolverines let him go before the 2023 season in favor of Chris Partridge, who was fired in November for allegedly concealing evidence in the sign-stealing scandal.

Native of Jacksonville, Florida, Helow graduated from Ole Miss with a business degree in marketing. He also has a master’s degree in adult education from Georgia. He played collegiate-level football at Mississippi from 2006 to 2010.

Alabama hires former Michigan coach George Helow: Is it a long-term hire?

As it turns out, George Helow might just be a long-term hire, even after the current playoffs. The Alabama outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler is bound to leave the program to take over the Mississippi State Bulldogs as a defensive coordinator. So, coaching life has come full circle for Helow as he returns to where it all started.

The Crimson Tide will take on the Wolverines in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day for a place in the national championship game. While Alabama is coming into the game with a 12-1 overall record, including the SEC title, Michigan is undefeated on its way to the playoffs. Can Helow help the Crimson Tide overcome the Wolverines and get one step closer to the national title?

