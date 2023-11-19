Who are the Alabama vs Chattanooga announcers today on SECN+/ESPN+? All about CFB Week 12 game's coverage team

Alabama vs Chattanooga continues the extremely packed week 12 of CFB action on Saturday. The Crimson Tide host the Mocs in Tuscaloosa, where they're almost invincible and are a stellar 5-1 on the year.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga are coming in with a quiet confidence, as they're 4-1 on the road. They don't have a lot of heavy expectations weighing them down, which could be key on game day.

Nick Saban's boys are 9-1 on the year and looking every bit the contender once more. They've notably never allowed the Mocs a touchdown in all their matchups (via ClutchPoints).

Meanwhile, coach Rusty Wright should be able to motivate his boys to show what they're truly made of against a mighty CFB powerhouse. If they beat the Tide on the road, it could be one of the biggest upsets in college football history.

Alabama vs Chattanooga game announcers

The game announcers for the game on ESPN+/SECN+ will be John Schriffen (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), and Dawn Davenport on the sidelines.

What time is the Alabama vs Chattanooga game today?

The Alabama Crimson Tide will clash against the Chattanooga Mocs at 12 pm ET.

What to expect in the Alabama vs Chattanooga game?

Not a lot of avid college football fans would pick otherwise in this Alabama vs Chattanooga matchup. Almost everyone has the Tide as the overwhelming favorite and for good reason: Alabama is often hailed as one of the best college football programs.

However, it also hides the fact that the Mocs are having an excellent season of their own. They're 7-3 on the year and in second place in the less-heralded Southern Conference, behind Furman. So it's safe to say that they're no pushovers, even if they're facing one of the perennial powers in the SEC (and in all of college football in general).

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, who's on a tear after his early-season slump, has a chance to test his skills against the equally capable Mocs QB1 Chase Artopoeus. It should be one of the more interesting quarterback head-to-heads of the season.