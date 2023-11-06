Who is Alex Grinch's wife, Rebecca Blaser? Looking at Ex USC DC's personal life

Alex Grinch, the USC Trojans defensive coordinator, was finally let go after another miserable outing for his defense against the Washington Huskies.

Grinch followed coach Lincoln Riley to USC from Oklahoma and has been on the hot seat since last season's losses in the Pac-12 conference game to Utah and Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.

This article will try to understand more about the defensive coordinator's wife, Rebecca Blaser.

The life of Alex Grinch's wife, Rebecca Blaser

Rebecca Blaser is an Ohio native. She has two brothers, Chris and Scott, both of whom were diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in their youth, although she didn't get it.

Rebecca Blaser attended Alliance High before getting a scholarship to Mount Union College in 1998, where she became a three-sport athlete in soccer, basketball and track events.

Blaser perfected her soccer, which earned her the awards of ASH Athletic and Mount Union Hall of Famer. She met Grinch at the same institution where he played football as a protective back. In 2002, she graduated with a degree in Middle Childhood Education.

Grinch and Rebecca Blaser married in 2003 and have two kids, Tyler and Corbi. The former USC defensive coordinator elaborated on how his unusual last name impacts his wife.

"My wife, she married into it," Grinch said, "Her last name is Blaser. And the places I could have gone with the last name Blaser. I should have taken her last name."

The personal life of Alex Grinch

Alex Grinch was born in Grove City, Ohio, to Kathy and Greg Grinch. He graduated from Grove City High School before attending Mount Union on a scholarship.

His mother has a genetic disorder called hereditary spastic paraplegia, which confined her and her brother to wheelchairs.

Grinch first worked for his uncle, Missouri coach Gary Pinkel, as a graduate assistant and safeties coach.

In an interview with The Advocate, the former USC Trojans D.C. commented on his unusual last name.

“Nah, you embrace it,” Grinch said, “It is what it is … kids love it, and my wife loves it. People are always quick to say something. It sucks checking in and out of hotels, and rental cars, airports. Recruiting season is even worse because you’re constantly seeing new faces, and you have to show them your ID.”

Grinch said he does not expect to stay in any one place for a long time. Well, the Grinch family will be on the move again just before Christmas.