Who is Amber Wright? Meet 16 YO football player's mom who went viral for hugging son post-game

When Amber Wright posted videos of herself hugging her son after a football game, she couldn’t have imagined she would cause an internet sensation. Wright’s reels became subject to various debates and criticism on Instagram for the way she was seen tightly embracing her son.

Wright has since come out to defend herself against her critics. However, her popularity has made a lot of people curious about her.

Amber Wright is a 38-year-old mother of one from Utah. According to her Instagram bio, she works as a Physician Assistant and is a hormone specialist. She’s also an entrepreneur and owns a beauty and wellness business, Renu Medicine. The business provides bio-identical hormone therapy, sex health and wellness among other things.

Why is Amber Wright under fire?

On Aug. 17, Wright posted a video on her Instagram reel. In the video, she was seen being carried by her 16-year-old son as they were locked in a very intimate embrace. It was immediately after a high school football game, and her son’s side was victorious. Families and friends trooped on the pitch to celebrate with the players, and so did she.

However, this didn’t go down well with a lot of Instagram users, who felt the way she and her son hugged was inappropriate. Some thought that kind of embrace should’ve been between her son, Brixton, and his girlfriend. Others thought it gave off the impression that she was s*xually involved with the boy.

Wright has expressed her disappointment at this line of thought, defending herself and the relationship she has with her son. In an interview she granted to TODAY.com, she said, “I was a proud mom hugging her kid.” It shocked her that people would think that she was s*xually abusing him or grooming him.

Amber Wright’s son, Brixton Wright, has also come out in her defense. The boy wrote on Instagram that his mom is his hero. Brixton, whose dad passed away in April 2021, sees his mom as the only constantly present figure in his life. Even when his dad was alive, he was an alcoholic who only catered to the boy when he was sober. He eventually committed suicide.

Brixton attends Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. He also plays high school football for the Brighton Bengals, with his mom constantly in the stands cheering him on.