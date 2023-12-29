Who are the Arizona vs Oklahoma announcers today on ESPN? All about the Alamo Bowl game's coverage team

The Pac-12's Arizona Wildcats are gearing up to take on the Big 12's Oklahoma Sooners in the iconic Alamodome in San Antonio, for the 2023 Alamo Bowl. Both squads carry noteworthy winning streaks, each spanning a minimum of three games.

Arizona, in particular, has orchestrated one of the most unforeseen journeys in college football this season. Initially slated to claim the eighth position in the Pac-12 according to analysts, they shattered expectations by securing the third spot and ranking No. 14 overall instead. Not only that, but projections also pegged them for just five victories, yet they won nine. This even includes amazing victories over Oregon State, UCLA and Utah.

As for the Sooners find themselves grappling with a relatively different narrative. While they started the season blowing out teams and scoring in almost record-setting fashion, the Sonners experienced a descent to reality close to the end of the year. Oklahoma eventually fell out of CFP contention after being ranked as high as No. 6, and now, a win will only let them settle within the top 10.

Either way, these two teams will have to put their regular season campaigns behind them and focus on the game today. So who's going to win the 2023 Alamo Bowl?

Who are the Alamo Bowl announcers today?

The broadcast for the Arizona versus Oklahoma clash will be led by Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic. The voices on ESPN radio will be Justin Kutcher, Max Starks and Ian Fitzsimmons.

What time is the Alamo Bowl game Today?

The Alamo Bowl is set for a 9:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Arizona vs Oklahoma game today?

Fans should expect a good-scoring game in today's Alamo Bowl matchup. That's because Arizona's well-rounded offensive strategy will be going up against an Oklahoma offense coping with the absence of its linchpin, Dillon Gabriel, who has entered the transfer portal.

The Wildcats continue to wield a potent aerial assault, coupled with adept running capabilities. Moreover, their defensive line boasts an effective pass rush, presenting a formidable challenge for the makeshift offensive line and green quarterback of the Sooners.

However, this won't dissuade Oklahoma to the extent fervent Wildcats fans might wish. The reason is that the overall disparity in talent still tilts favorably toward the Sooners. Despite encountering several setbacks in personnel, the Sooners' offense has weathered the storm admirably, retaining its credibility as a formidable downfield threat. They maintain the ability to carve out space and maneuver into scoring positions.

Additionally, their defense showcases the proficiency to exert pressure and disrupt the Wildcats' aerial assault (via Sports Illustrated). So whatever happens, this game promises to be a doozy.

