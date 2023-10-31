Who is Beth Goetz? Exploring the background of Iowa's potential next AD

Beth Goetz resumed office as the interim Athletic Director of the University of Iowa amidst controversies surrounding the Hawkeyes. Most prominently, the football team has been under investigation for gambling allegations.

Goetz was appointed to hold the role temporarily following the retirement of the former University of Iowa athletic director, Gary Barta.

The immediate task before Goetz was to move the school's athletic department past the disappointment of the scandals. In addition, she was to ensure that the teams play well and get results to keep the fans happy.

About three months into the job, Goetz has made noticeable progress in turning the athletics programs, especially football, around.

Naturally, there are calls for her to be confirmed as the full-time athletic director of the University of Iowa. Amidst these calls, interests have also grown about who she is and what kind of background she is from. We take a brief dive into that below.

Who is Beth Goetz?

Beth Goetz is the University of Iowa's athletic director at the moment. She also doubles as the chief operating officer at the university.

Goetz has a long history in college athletics, first as an athlete, then as a coach, and now as an administrator. Her journey into the world of college athletics began as a student at Brevard College and then at Clemson University.

She was a soccer player at both schools, playing in the midfield and defense. Her coaching career started at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where she coached the women's soccer team from 1997 to 2007.

She also held an administrative role at the school as an assistant athletic director from 2000 to 2008. Her coaching record at the university is 120-90-9.

She left the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2008 to join the Butler University as an associate athletic director. She remained at Butler University until 2013, when she took on another role as a deputy athletic director at the University of Minnesota. From 2015 to 2016, she was the interim athletic director at Minnesota.

In 2016, she accepted a contract offer to be the chief operating officer at the University of Connecticut and worked in the role until 2018. In May 2018, Beth Goetz was named as the athletic director of Ball State University. She remained the athletic director of Ball State for the next four years.

In September 2022, she was appointed as deputy director and chief operating officer at the University of Iowa.