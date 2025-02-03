Who is Biff Poggi? Jim Harbaugh's right-hand man to rejoin Michigan staff

News broke on Sunday that former Charlotte 49ers coach Biff Poggi will join first-year Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore's staff ahead of the 2025 college football season. Poggi was an associate head coach under former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

The news was shared by 247Sports analyst Alejandro Zuniga on X who revealed that Poggi has been added to the Wolverines' employees' directory.

"Biff Poggi, most recently the head coach at Charlotte and previously associate head coach under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, is back with the Wolverines in an official capacity," Zuniga tweeted.

So, who's Biff Poggi?

Biff Poggi was best known for his work as coach of the Gilman School (1996-2015) and St. Frances Academy (2017-2020), building them into national powerhouses. He was at former Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh's side as he led the team to the national championship last year before departing for the Los Angeles Chargers job.

Poggi has had two previous stints on the Michigan staff, first joining as an offensive analyst in 2016 before taking the coaching job at St. Frances Academy. He returned as an associate head coach in 2021.

Coach Jim Harbaugh revealed his importance in the Wolverines setup during a 2022 interview with The Athletic.

"Biff's a great mentor and has been that for me," Harbaugh said. "He likes to scheme it up, and he knows how to coach and helps coach the coaches. … As far as helping me personally, there's not too many decisions that I make that I don't run by Biff and we talk it out."

Poggi left Michigan in 2023 to become the coach of the Charlotte 49ers. In his stint as coach of the 49ers, he managed a 6-16 overall and 4-10 in AAC play. After being fired, outspoken Michigan coach Sherrone Moore hosted him for the Wolverines' 50-6 demolition of the Northwestern Wildcats on Nov. 23.

"It was great having Biff back," Moore said during his postgame news conference.

"I'm very close with Biff, and he worked with me directly when he was here. We're excited, and we'll work those things out. Definitely a possibility to have him back, and I'm looking forward to it."

Jim Harbaugh credited Biff Poggi for bringing Michigan players and staff together, and coach Sherrone Moore will hope that some of his stardust will rub off on his nascent reign in Ann Arbor that produced an 8-5 finish last season.

