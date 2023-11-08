Who is Bo Nix's father, Patrick Nix? What we know about Oregon QB father's football career

Bo Nix has followed in the footsteps of his father, Patrick Nix, to establish himself as one of the top quarterbacks in college football today. His decision to commit to playing college football at Auburn after high school continued his father's legacy in the program.

Notably, his father played his college career with the Tigers during the 90s. Bo Nix has been brilliant since arriving at Oregon in 2022 and with his performances, he’s seen as one of the top quarterback picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

More about Bo Nix’s father, Patrick Nix

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Patrick Nix is a former college football player who currently works as a coach. He started his football career at Etowah High School in Attalla, Alabama, where he began to make a name for himself as a quarterback. He committed to Auburn after his high school career.

He enrolled at Auburn in 1992 and had a four-year career with the Tigers. He started his freshman season as a backup to Stan White and appeared in only five games that season. He remained as White's backup in his sophomore season and made another five appearances.

Patrick Nix became the starter for Auburn in his junior year after White left the program. He played 11 games that season and recorded 2,206 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. He continued in the role in his senior year and did even better, throwing for 2,574 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Nix's career at Auburn was a notable one, ending with 4,957 passing yards and 31 touchdowns. He led the program to a 17-5-1 record in his two years as a starter. He left the university in 1995 as the all-time leader in passing efficiency and most passes completed in a game with 34 against Arkansas.

Patrick Nix's coaching career

Following the conclusion of his college playing career in 1995, Patrick Nix commenced his coaching career as a running back coach at Jacksonville State. He was made the quarterback coach from 1997 to 1998 before taking his first head coaching job at Henderson State in 1999.

His two-year tenure with the Reddies ended with a 3-11 record and he moved on to Samford as wide receiver coach. Nix subsequently worked as an assistant in college football programs like Georgia Tech, Miami and Charleston Southern.

He moved on to high school coaching in 2013 and has worked as head coach in three schools in Alabama so far. He is currently at Phenix City Central with previous stints at Scottsboro and Pinson Valley.