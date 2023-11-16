Who is Bobby Carpenter, the general on the Pat McAfee show? All we know about the former NFL linebacker and analyst

Bobby Carpenter has become a fan favorite on the Pat McAfee show. The analyst, widely known as 'General Bob', isn't afraid to speak his mind and often has interesting takes on the happenings in college football.

Carpenter was born on Aug. 1, 1983, in Lancaster, Ohio. He attended Lancaster High School and played football while also being a member of their swim team.

Carpenter committed to Ohio State in 2002 and played linebacker for the Buckeyes from 2002 to 2005. In 2006, he declared for the NFL draft and was selected in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

After four seasons with the Cowboys, Carpenter was traded to the St. Louis Rams in May 2010. He was released by the Rams on Sept. 4, but just two days later, the linebacker signed for the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins waived Carpenter a month later, on Oct. 18, but he was signed by the Detroit Lions as a free agent two days later. He played two years with the Lions and then joined the New England Patriots in 2012 for one season before retiring from football.

Across his NFL career, Carpenter recorded 167 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and one defensive touchdown.

Carpenter has worked as an analyst for various shows after his retirement, including Morning Juice and ESPN's Get Up. He also has his own podcast, the 'Bobby Carpenter Show,' where he discusses various issues related to college football.

Carpenter also works on a recurring college football segment on the Pat McAfee Show, where he ranks the top five football programs. However, Carpenter always selects his alum, Ohio State as the top program each week.

Bobby Carpenter's family life and kids

Bobby Carpenter (L) with his wife, Courtney

Bobby Carpenter married his long-time partner, Cortney, in 2008. The couple has four children together: three sons and one daughter.

When Carpenter is not working as a football analyst, he enjoys spending time with his family.