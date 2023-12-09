Who is Boo Corrigan's brother, Tim Corrigan? More about what the VP does at ESPN

Tim Corrigan has become a college football conversation recently. This follows the conspiracy theories regarding the Florida State's exclusion from the Playoff by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee led by his brother, Boo Corrigan.

ESPN allegedly lobbied the selection committee into including Alabama in the College Football Playoff instead of Florida State, and Corrigan played a role in that. While the conspiracy theory continues to fly around the landscape, let's try and learn more about Tim Corrigan.

Who is Boo Corrigan's brother, Tim Corrigan?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Tim Corrigan is a top executive at ESPN. He joined the network in 1987 and is currently the Vice President of Production.

His role requires him to supervise all facets of game production related to professional basketball events on both ESPN and ABC. This includes covering leagues like the NBA, WNBA, USAB, FIBA, Summer League and G League.

Since 2007, Corrigan has been the line producer for the NBA Conference Finals, NBA Finals, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC and ABC Sunday Showcase.

His previous roles required him to oversee programs like NBA Countdown, NBA Tonight, NBA Coast to Coast, College Football, Major League Lacrosse and Olympic Trials.

Corrigan produced specific ESPN Sunday Night Football broadcasts before 2006 and for Monday Night Football telecasts from 2004 to 2019.

He also produced for top events across the world. This includes the Women's Final Four (1994-2002), ACC Tournament (1993-2002), World Cup Soccer, WNBA Finals (1996, 1997), Olympic Trials (1996), Winter/Summer X Games and SportsCenter.

In his early days at ESPN, Corrigan served in various roles at the network. Initially starting as a production assistant from 1987 to 1989, he was promoted to associate producer/director from 1989 to 1992.

Background and career achievement

Tim Corrigan was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, and received his early education there. The ESPN executive comes from a big family and cherishes staying around loved ones.

“I’m from a big family,” Corrigan said. “My wife is from a big family. My kids have tons of cousins. There’s always a ton of people around, and there’s nothing better than that. Just taking the time doing that is our number one priority. Family first without question.”

Corrigan earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Notre Dame in 1986, where he graduated as a three-time lacrosse letterman. Notably, he is a two-time Emmy winner and a four-time Cable Ace Award winner.