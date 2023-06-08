Who are Brian Kelly’s children, Patrick, Grace and Kenzel? Taking a glimpse at the LSU head coach’s personal life?

LSU head coach Brian Kelly has had a long coaching career spanning over three decades. His life outside of the gridiron is largely unknown and has therefore been subject to much speculation. This article focuses on Brian’s family, especially his kids.

Brian Kelly’s children

Brian Kelly has three children with his wife, Paqui: his two sons, Patrick and Kenzel, and his daughter, Grace. At different times, the three have been active as athletes at their various schools and colleges.

Patrick, Kelly’s oldest child, graduated from the University of Notre Dame. While schooling there, Patrick’s dad was the head coach of the football team, and he played under him. After college, he started a career in financial analysis and currently works as a financial analyst in Chicago.

Brian Kelly’s second child and only daughter, Grace, attended Boston College. Grace was a member of the College’s lacrosse team while she was in Boston. After earning her degree at Boston, Grace has been working as a marketing manager.

Kenzel, Kelly’s youngest child and the younger of his two sons followed in his older brother’s footsteps to attend the University of Notre Dame. He further took after his brother by playing football under his father.

Paqui’s Battle with Cancer and the Kelly Cares Foundation

Brian’s wife, Paqui Kelly, was diagnosed with cancer in June 2003. She began chemotherapy and underwent a few surgeries during a recovery journey that lasted about three years until 2006.

After her recovery, she was diagnosed again with a more aggressive variant of cancer. Another phase of chemotherapy and surgeries began for her, and with the support of her husband and children, she was able to beat cancer the second time, a truly remarkable feat.

Inspired by this experience, Paqui, and her husband started the Kelly Cares Foundation to contribute to research and awareness on cancer. Through the foundation, the couple and their children have contributed at least $6 million to causes that align with their goals.

Brian Kelly has the good fortune of being married to a brave and undaunted survivor. Together, they have raised their children to become absolute champions at whatever they do in life. And on several occasions, Kelly has expressed his gratitude and happiness for having such a wonderful family.

In February earlier this year, rumors emerged that Kelly had filed a divorce against his wife, Paqui. Before the rumor could gain any traction, their children took to social media to debunk it, and that was enough to nip it in the bud.

