Who is Brysen Wright? 15 y/o Ohio State target goes viral after mind-boggling TD catch leaving CFB world stunned

Brysen Wright was one of the many promising prospects who featured at the 2025 NFL Flag Championships over the weekend. The promising wide receiver made the most of the opportunity as he hauled in a sensational one-handed touchdown reception.Wright's catch went viral due to the difficulty and sheer audacity of the move. He had elite defenders covering him, but still managed to snag it with one hand and stay underneath the ball.The above video is being widely circulated on the internet with over 1.1 million views, 2.3k reshares and 18k likes at the time of writing.Who is Brysen Wright?Brysen Wright is a 15-year-old, 6-foot-3.5, 210-pound wide receiver who's playing for Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Wright is a member of the 2028 recruiting class and is one of the most sought-after prospects in his class.According to ESPN, Wright has offers from the Colorado Buffaloes, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers, and other high-profile colleges. According to Yahoo Sports, he has also received offers from powerhouses like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina Gamecocks and Texas Longhorns.If Wright chooses Ohio State, then he could be the next great Ohio State WR. The Buckeyes have earned the nickname &quot;Wide Receiver U&quot; in recent years due to the sheer number of talented pass catchers they've sent to the NFL. These players include Marvin Harrison Jr, Emeka Egbuka, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.Brysen Wright earned major props for his stellar showings in the spring. Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power had this to say about the Jacksonville-based WR:&quot;Wright looked like the top WR on hand in Dallas, coming down with 11 touchdown receptions over the weekend, en route to winning Rivals MVP honors. At 6-foot-3.5 and around 210 pounds, Wright is remarkably physically advanced for a 14-year-old. He has stellar movement skills and burst at his size, showing the ability to separate off the line and pull away on vertical routes.&quot;Wright earned those props at 14 years old. He's still turning heads and going viral at 15. It's fair to say that at this rate, it's just a matter of time before takes college football by storm.