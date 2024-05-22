"Who cares" "Man they suck" - Fans divided over EA Sports College Football 25 reportedly ditching 'Mascot Mode'

EA Sports College Football 25 is coming out on July 19 (July 16 with early release). People are getting excited about the first title in the franchise in a decade. However, it is reported that one of the more unique modes will not be in this year's edition.

The "Mascot Mashup" or "Mascot Mode," where all the team players are replaced with the team's mascot, will not be available to play. People have divided opinions on whether this mode was worth bringing back in the first place.

Some people complained on Instagram about the mode not being available.

"Everyone in this comment section hates fun," one person commented.

One user commented how EA Sports could add modes but not bring back a fan favorite.

"Why would EA ever give the customers what they want? Come on now," another user wrote.

Others are not too nostalgic about the game mode and wonder why people even care about the omission.

"Who cares you'll play the mode a handful of times and that's it it's not wasting their time to make to make it," one commenter wrote.

Others are saying that the mode has very little replay value.

"How many people actually played mascot mode??" Another person wrote.

While this is just a report, it appears that this game mode will be retired for now. It could return in future editions of the EA Sports College Football franchise but it seemingly will not be in this year's game.

What are some other reported updates for EA Sports College Football 25?

Some reports regarding the EA Sports College Football 25 title may or may not be exciting for fans. Below are some reported updates on what to expect from this game's title.

No cross-play for Online Dynasty

No Mascot Mode

Gameplays faster than Madden

Helmets can get knocked off via big hits

No BCS options for Dynasty Mode

No College GameDay

No ESPN licensing or scoreboards

Custom Playbooks

5 Star Players will play completely different than 2 Star Players

More equipment than Madden for customization

Again, these are all reported. Things could change within the next seven weeks before the game releases.