Who is Carl Pelini? Super Bowl-winning coach Bo Pelini's brother turns himself in 

Former Florida Atlantic University football head coach Carl Pelini was arrested yesterday for alleged domestic violence. Pelini appeared in Mahoning County Court on Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty on charges of misdemeanor domestic violence.

According to the Youngstown Vindicator, local police were called to Carl Pelini’s home in the early hours of Sunday morning. Pelini’s daughter called the authorities and said her parents were fighting. Pelini's wife told the police he “just hit me” and that they were having a heated argument.

Below is an excerpt from the Vindicator article:

According to the police report, township police were called at 2:39 a.m. Sunday to a home by a daughter, who said her mother had a black and blue eye and was bleeding. The report states that a son in the home was awakened by a loud banging and called the woman, who answered the phone crying. The report states he went to check on the woman and saw blood on the kitchen floor. She said she didn’t know what happened.

Pelini is about to start his second season in charge as head coach at Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown, Ohio. The school has placed him on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Carl Pelini is a longtime college football coach

Carl Pelini, 56, is the older brother of Bo Pelini, who won a Super Bowl ring as an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers in 1995.

Carl started his football coaching career in 1987 at his alma mater, Cardinal Mooney High School, as an assistant. He then moved to Kansas State University as a graduate assistant coach.

Pellini returned to the high school coaching ranks from 1993 to 2002, coaching at various high schools in Kansas and Ohio. In 2003, he had his first stint at Nebraska with his brother Bo, before spending time at Minnesota State and Ohio University.

Pelini returned to Nebraska in 2008 as the team’s defensive coordinator to coach alongside his brother.

After four seasons with Nebraska, Pelini was hired as the head coach of Florida Atlantic University. His team struggled to a 5-15 record and he subsequently resigned after being implicated in a drug scandal at the university.

Pelini went on to become the interim head coach at Bowling Green and defensive coordinator at Youngstown State. Today, he is the head coach of the Cardinal Mooney High School football team in Ohio.

