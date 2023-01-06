Who are CJ Stroud's parents, Kimberley and Coleridge? All you need to know about Buckeyes QB’s family 

CJ Stroud will head into the 2023 NFL Draft as one of the top prospects. The quarterback recently concluded another impressive season with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

However, football fans have been eager to learn more about his parents, Kimberley and Coleridge. Stroud is the youngest of the couple's four children.

CJ's father, Coleridge, served as a pastor at the Life Application Christian Center, headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, Los Angeles. His mother was considered the first lady of the holy place. It was Coleridge who first introduced football into his son's life. However, the youngster's upbringing wasn't easy as his father was incarcerated when he was just 13.

While speaking to Eleven Warriors a few years ago, Stroud explained how he had to deal with several ups and downs at a young age. He said:

“My life has been like a roller coaster. It’s been up and down. I’ve been through hell and back. I’ve been through so much in my life. I had to grow up early. I had to grow up really fast.”

Kimberley raised all her kids by herself and CJ gives her plenty of credit for undertaking that responsibility. Nonetheless, Kim and Coleridge are now proud parents to one of the top footballing talents in the country.

How did CJ Stroud fare in his final campaign for the Ohio State Buckeyes?

CJ Stroud in action for the Ohio State Buckeyes

CJ Stroud finished his final campaign with the Ohio State Buckeyes by recording a whopping 3,866 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. He threw only six interceptions throughout the season.

He led the team to an impressive second-place finish in the B10 East with an 11-1 record. However, the quarterback wasn't able to lead the outfit past the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl last week.

Stroud still threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the game. He will now be eager to showcase his talents in the NFL next season.

