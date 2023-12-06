Shalin Bree Spani, the wife of Texas A&M coach Collin Klein, is also a former basketball player who represented the Kansas State Wildcats as their point guard. She played her first game for the Wildcats in 2007 and finished her career in 2011. However, she did not feature in the 2011 season due to a torn ACL, the last time she played professionally.

Moreover, Shalin Spani is also the daughter of the legendary NFL linebacker Gary Spani. He only played for the Kansas City Chiefs throughout his career (1978-1986) and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003. Therefore, Shalin Spani's entry into basketball comes from her family's lineage.

Let's take a look at her life as an athlete.

Shalin Spani: Kansas City Wildcats, guard (2007-2011)

Freshman (2007-08)

Shalin Spani joined the Wildcats team in 2007 as a freshman and played 24 games during her debut season, averaging nine minutes per game. She averaged 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in her first season. Spani's career-best figures came against UTEP on Dec.1, 2007, where she scored seven points, which included two field goals and one from beyond the arc.

Sophomore (2008-09)

Shalin Spani became one of the team's leading players in her Sophomore year. She increased her numbers and averaged 3.9 ppg, along with 1.8 rebounds. Furthermore, her average minutes on the court increased from 9.0 minutes in her first year to 13.9 per game. Spani reached new career heights against Alcorn State, scoring 16 points with a 50% field goal percentage and 8 of 8 from the free throw line.

This outstanding season allowed her to be a part of the All-Big 12 first team and become a Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll recipient.

Junior (2009-10)

Spani once again improved her stature as a player in her Junior year. She averaged a new career-high of 4.0 ppg. Moreover, her average playing time increased from 13.9 minutes in 2008 -09 to 17.2 minutes per game. Against Indiana State on Nov.14, 2009, she spent 38 minutes in playing time and created a new record. Shalin also surpassed her 16-point career-best with a 17-point game against Hawaii on Dec. 19, 2009.

Also, she played 29 games in the 2009-10 season, a new record. Again, her name was included in the All-Big 12 first team and the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Senior (2010-11)

Spani's senior year did not feature her playing a single game as she suffered a torn ACL, which ended her season.

When did Shalin Spani marry Collin Klein?

Collin Klein and Shalin Spani met in 2011 and started dating soon after. They got engaged on Feb.17, 2012. On July 21, the duo got married and have been together since. While Spani was a basketball player in college, Klein was a quarterback for Kansas State.

Both became successful athletes and found each other soon after college.