CFB Reddit reacts to Johnny Manziel vs Collin Klein CFB stats battle: "That one pissed me off. Have they seen Klein play at all?"

Johnny Manziel's Netflix documentary, "UNTOLD: Johnny Football," has revived several debates and storylines regarding the football maverick.

The most intense one so far has been the comparison between Manziel and Colin Klein.

Colin Klein is a former Kansas Wildcats quarterback who was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2012, the same year that Manziel won it.

Colin Klein and Johnny Manziel had similar beginnings in their respective programs. While Klein redshirted the 2008 season, Manziel redshirted the 2011 season.

Klein did not move into the quarterback position until he had played a full season as a wide receiver.

In 2012, the debate began in earnest on Reddit pitting fans of the two Heisman candidates against each other.

Johnny Manziel and Collin Klein's college stats

During his Aggies career, Johnny Manziel broke the record for the most total offensive actions of 540 yards held by Archie Manning for 43 years.

He accounted for 557 yards against Arkansas before breaking that record two weeks later with 576 yards against Louisiana Tech.

Manziel finished his two-year college career with 7,820 yards and 63 touchdowns passing and 2,169 yards and 30 TDs rushing.

In 2009, Klein was one of only two quarterbacks in the Big 12 with at least two 100-yard rushing games during the season. This earned him first-team All-Big 12 honors.

Klein finished his college career with 4,573 passing yards on 61.9% completion and 2,455 rushing yards with 29 touchdowns. He played for the Wildcats for four years.

Klein signed off his time at the Kansas Wildcats as No. 15 on the NCAA rushing touchdowns list.

Who were the 2012 Heisman Trophy finalists?

The three finalists for the 2012 Heisman Trophy were Collin Klein, Johnny Manziel and Manti Te'o.

Johnny Manziel made history by being the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy. He was drafted No. 22 overall in the 2014 draft by the Cleveland Browns.

His off-field shenanigans led to him being waived in 2016 and he bounced around joining the Canadian Football League and even a fan-controlled football league.

Manti Te'o, a Notre Dame linebacker, was drafted in the second round by the San Diego Chargers, where he played for four years. His time in San Diego was interrupted by injuries and he went out of the league with a whimper after stints with the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears.

Collin Klein was made to train with the tight ends during the NFL scouting combine, and his workout with the Houston Texans during the rookie camp didn't work out. In between stints as the defensive quality control coach and quarterbacks coach for Kansas, Collin Klein was a QB coach in Northern Iowa as well.

It's safe to say that the three 2012 Heisman Trophy finalists never hit the heights they were expected to all those years ago.

