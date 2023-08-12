There are many reasons why the 2012 Heisman Trophy stands out, but most of all, it will be remembered for producing the first freshman to win the coveted award.

The three finalists for the Heisman Trophy in 2012 have taken different life and career routes. It is also remarkable for the close race that led to Johnny Manziel, aka "Johnny Football," eventually emerging as the winner.

All three finalists, Manziel, Manti Te'o and Collin Klein, had incredible seasons as student-athletes. But what became of their careers? Did they make it to the pros? What are they up to now?

Johnny Manziel

After his sophomore season with the Texas A&M Aggies, 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel decided to enter the NFL draft. Manziel was drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the 22nd overall pick. But the quarterback had a rather disappointing NFL journey despite his immense promise.

The Browns released Manziel after just two seasons. He couldn't get another NFL side to sign him after that and was without a team for two years. Manziel bounced back in 2018 when the CFL side, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, signed him.

However, he didn't feature in any game for the Tiger-Cats and was traded with the Montreal Alouettes. After a season with the Alouettes, Manziel was banned from the CFL for violating terms of his contract.

Johnny Manziel had a stint with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football shortly before the league suspended operations in 2019. He has played in Fan Controlled Football for two seasons and is currently with the FCF Zappers as a player-coach.

Manti Te'o

Former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o signed for the San Diego Chargers after getting drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. His deal with the Chargers ran for four seasons until 2016. Recurrent feet and ankle injuries blighted Te'o's stint in San Diego, and he left after the 2016 season.

Te'o signed a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in 2017. After an impressive first season in which he led the team in tackles for loss, he missed most of his second season. He was not given a renewal after that. Te'o was subsequently signed into the Chicago Bears practice squad, where he retired after a year.

Manti Te'o has decided to devote his life to "empowering people" after saying he's "done with the game" to TMZ in 2023.

Collin Klein

After a colorful college career, the third Heisman Trophy finalist Collin Klein failed to have a pro breakthrough. The former quarterback returned to Kansas State in 2014 as a member of the Wildcats' football coaching staff. Klein has held different roles, including graduate assistant, defensive quality control coach and assistant director of recruiting.

He had a stint as the quarterbacks coach at Northern Iowa in 2016. Klein returned to Kansas State as the quarterbacks coach, where he remains till now.

It's been over 10 years since the 2012 Heisman Trophy was awarded. In that time, a lot has happened, and the finalists of that edition of the award have all made something of their lives.