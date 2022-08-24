Where is Manti Te'o now? What is he doing today?

The release of the Netflix documentary "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist" thrust Manti Te'o back into the spotlight. Given that this story took place 10 years ago, many are wondering where Te'o is now and what he is doing.

Te'o now leads a life away from the limelight and devotes his time to his family. He recently joined Transcend, a telehealth provider that works exclusively with athletes.

He has an Instagram account where he gives regular updates about his family life.

In a recent Instagram post, he wrote:

"Today, my ultimate goal is to be the very best dad for my kids. To be their example of what hard work and dedication looks like. To be their number one fan. But in order to do all of that, I have to make sure that I am HERE to raise them."

He went on to find love again with a woman named Jovi Nicole Engbino. They married in 2020 and welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Hiro, that same year.

Teo's wife is a personal fitness instructor and beauty consultant. She is currently pregnant with their second child, a son. After the release of the documentary, Google Trends revealed that searches for whether Manti's wife was real shot up significantly.

Manti has found happiness. He is leading a comfortable life with the millions he earned during his career.

Manti Te'o's college football and NFL careers

Linebacker Manti Te'o led his team, the Fighting Irish of Notre-Dame, to the BCS National Championship Game in 2012. He was a Heisman finalist and one of the most decorated defensive players in college football history, winning the Butkus Award among others. He was destined for a glittering career among the pros until a catfishing incident caused a major setback. So what happened?

In 2012, Te'o learned that his grandma and his girlfriend both died on the same day. In January 2013, the biggest news in the country was that a 19-year-old college football star had dedicated his season to his dead girlfriend.

His 22-year-old "girlfriend," Stanford student Lennay Kekua, had apparently died in a road crash. He'd been in an online-exclusive, long-distance relationship with her. A few months later, news outlet Deadspin reported that Lenny Kekua did not exist and was, in fact, a friend who was pretending to be Lenny.

Poster for Manti Te'o's Netflix documentary

Manti was picked in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Chargers, who played in San Diego back then. He, unfortunately, had an injury-riddled career and made just 48 starts in the league.

He had stints with the Saints from 2017-19 and the Bears in 2020. Currently, he is not signed to any team roster. He had incredible potential as a collegiate player but was ultimately unable to reach the highs he was capable of.

The Netflix documentary showed Te'o getting teary-eyed as he expressed his emotions and told his story to the world a decade later.

