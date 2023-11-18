Who are the Colorado-Washington State announcers today on FS1? All about CFB Week 12 game's coverage team

College football's Week 12 action continues with this clash featuring Colorado vs Washington State. The two teams have identical win-loss records at 4-6, though one could say Coach Prime's Buffaloes have been uncharacteristically reeling after their blistering early-season start.

After winning their first three games, the Buffs have been quite mediocre since losing massively to Oregon. Couple that with the injury hampering star cornerback Travis Hunter, and Deion Sanders' team has been just trying to keep their heads above water. They're currently in the midst of a four-game losing skid and just looking for answers to try and finally snap it.

As for the Cougars, their performance this season is more or less... expected given where they were last year. The term one could use is mediocre, at the very least, but their losing skid is longer than Colorado's (six games) after winning their first four. So this game is more or less just two teams trying to find ways to win again before the regular season closes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Colorado vs Washington State game announcers

The game announcers on FS1 will be Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman. Brando will be calling play-by-play and Spencer will be the resident analyst.

What time is the Colorado vs Washington State game today?

The Colorado Buffaloes will clash against the Washington State Cougars on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

What to expect in the Colorado vs Washington State game?

As previously mentioned, these two teams are in the middle of relatively long winning streaks. Only Washington State has lost two more than Colorado.

For the Buffs, Shedeur Sanders will likely still be his Heisman-contending self. Coach Prime's signal-caller is still going to stuff the stat sheet, but fans could also expect him to get sacked a lot in this game once again.

One clear reason for this is that Colorado's O-line has been underperforming. But it also gave rise to controversy with one coach alleging Shedeur Sanders is actively taking sacks to "pad his stats". The unnamed coach originally said this to The Athletic (via Sports Illustrated):

“I think they want to rack up some stats for Shedeur. He really holds on to the ball a long time. I think he takes sacks because he doesn’t want to affect his completion percentage,” a Pac-12 assistant coach who suggested Colorado “had some tells” told The Athletic in an article published Thursday.

As for the Cougars, their hopes of qualifying for a Bowl game are still there – even if it's getting slimmer by the day. They failed to get the berth by losing to Cal, but they have a second chance against Colorado. Aside from that, this will also be the final home game for the Cougs, and a win will definitely go a long way to give their fans something positive.