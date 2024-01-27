Who is Corey Batoon? What we know about Missouri's potential defensive coordinator

Missouri is reportedly set to hire Corey Batoon as its new defensive coordinator. College football insider Pete Thamel reports that the Tigers have offered a contract to the South Alabama defensive coordinator, but an agreement is yet to be reached between both parties.

The position of defensive coordinator for Missouri became available in early January when the former coordinator, Blake Baker, accepted the same role at LSU. He notably spent two seasons with the program and made them one of the SEC’s best defenses before leaving for Baton Rouge.

Let’s take a look at Corey Batoon's profile.

Who is Corey Batoon?

Corey Batoon, a seasoned college football coach, began his career in 1991 as the defensive backs and special teams coach at Pierce Junior College. With years of experience, he's served as the defensive coordinator at South Alabama since 2021.

Before he began his coaching career, Batoon was a safety at San Diego Junior College in the NJCAA from 1986 to 1987. He subsequently moved to Long Beach State in 1988 and played with the defunct 49ers team until 1989.

After his two-year stint at Pierce Community College, Batoon moved to St. Mary’s in 1993 and was with the program until 1995. His last coaching job at the NJCAA was with Central Missouri State in 1996.

His first job in the NCAA Division I was with Montana in 1997. He then teamed up with North Arizona in 1998 as an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. He spent 11 years with the Lumberjacks before moving to Arkansas State in 2009 as a special teams coordinator.

Corey Batoon joined the Ole Miss staff in 2012 and held different roles with the Rebels before leaving in 2016. His next stop was Florida Atlantic, where he was co-defensive coordinator as well as safeties coach and special teams coordinator in 2017 under Lane Kiffin.

In 2018, Batoon moved to Hawaii as a defensive coordinator and also spent a season with the Rainbow Warriors. The coach landed at Liberty in 2019 as a defensive coordinator under Hugh Freeze. He joined South Alabama in 2021 after two seasons with the Flames.

Batoon graduated from Long Beach State in 1991 with a degree in political science. He later pursued and obtained a master's degree in health and physical education and recreation in 1996 from St. Mary's.

Batoon and his wife Stacy have two daughters named Brandy and Summer.