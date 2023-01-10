Daijun Edwards has grabbed headlines for his impressive displays for the Georgia Bulldogs this season. The running back (RB) is now set to lead the offensive backline for the team in their College Football National Championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday (January 9).

Amidst his outstanding ability and athleticism on the football field, fans are now curious to learn more about Daijun Edwards and his personal life. While there is not a lot of information about Edwards' family members, we know that he had an affinity for the sport while growing up in Moultrie, GA.

He played for Colquitt County before joining the Georgia Bulldogs in 2020. He rushed for 218 yards on 37 runs in his debut season for the team.

However, Edwards has only gone from strength to strength ever since. The running back has forced his way to the top of Georgia's attackers, alongside the highly-talented Kenny McIntosh.

He is currently in his third season with the Bulldogs but his age is still not available. Edwards is listed as 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing in at 91 kilograms, and is one of the most athletic members on Georgia's roster.

Daijun Edwards college football stats this season

Georgia Bulldogs RB Daijun Edwards

Daijun Edwards has enjoyed a great season with the Bulldogs, having racked up 739 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He added three of those touchdowns against the Auburn Tigers in October. He also recorded 106 yards and two touchdowns against the Florida Gators later that month.

However, he is yet to register a touchdown in his last five games. Edwards also has 89 receiving yards on 12 receptions this campaign.

While he was initially known for his raw power and athleticism, Edwards has fine-tuned his game and looks like the best version of himself. He is likely to be used often in the National Championship matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs on January 9.

