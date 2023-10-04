Who is Deion Sanders Jr.'s mother? Coach Prime's family tree explored

Deion Sanders has got the entire Sanders family cheering him on at Colorado. All his sons are involved in the team, both in on-field and off-field roles. Their mothers have also been expressing their support for the team to be successful. Here, we look at Sanders' eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr.'s mother — Carolyn Chambers.

Carolyn Chambers was Deion Sanders' first wife. Their marriage was sealed in 1989 but it broke in 1998 as the two divorced. Together, they had two kids: daughter Deiondra and son Deion Jr.

The information available on her Instagram bio says she works as a real estate broker, tax specialist, and notary signing agent. The bio further mentions that Chambers has an MBA and is a graduate of an HBCU.

Chambers was at Colorado's Week 5 game at Folsom Field and she met up with Sanders' current partner Tracey Edmonds. Her devotion as a mother is there for everyone to see from the way her Instagram page is littered with pictures of her children.

Deion Sanders' family tree

Deion Sanders was born to Connie and Mims Sanders on Aug. 9, 1967. Deion was at the tender age of two when his parents divorced and he was raised by his mother, who got remarried to Willie Knight. Mims has another daughter from her marriage with Knight — Tracy.

Deion has fathered five children, three sons and two daughters. They are Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi. Deion has been married twice and these children are from the two marriages.

Deiondra (born 1992) and Deion Jr. (born 1993) are Deion's children with his first wife Carolyn Chambers. Deiondra, like his brother Deion Jr., is into media and communications. She's the director of communications at Sc3 Sports Management.

Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi are all from Deion's second marriage to Pilar Sanders. Shilo, who currently plays on the Colorado football team as a safety, was born in 2000. He was previously with Deion at Jackson State after originally enrolling at South Carolina and playing for the Gamecocks football.

Shedeur, born in 2002, is Deion's second son with Pilar. Shedeur is the starting quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes under his father as the head coach. Shelomi is Deion's last child and second daughter. She was born in 2003 and has inherited the athletic qualities of her father. She plays college basketball for the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team.

Deion is close to all his children, though not to their mothers. Having been raised without his father in the picture, Deion is committed to being an important part of his children's lives.