Who is DeShaun Foster's wife, Charity Washington? Taking a look at UCLA HC's partner and personal life 

Deshaun Foster, who was recently named the new head coach of UCLA following the surprise exit of Chip Kelly, has been married to Charity Washington since 2023. It was a fantastic story of old love being reignited when the two finally exchanged vows last year.

As Foster takes a new step in his coaching career, she will be getting all of the love and support from this. Let's take a look at the identity of his wife, Charity, and their incredible love story.

Who is Deshaun Foster’s wife, Charity Washington?

Charity Washington is an industrious and versatile woman who has ventured into various works of life. She is an influencer and real estate agent, while also excelling as a stylist and proprietor of a boutique. She has notably recorded significant success in all these professions.

She met Deshaun Foster while he was playing in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers in 2004. The two got into a relationship, which did not last long and parted ways. Charity would go on to get married to another NFL player, Leon Washington of the New York Jets.

However, Leon and Charity divorced some years into their marriage and she remained single for a long time. She and Deshaun Foster crossed paths once again after many years and rekindled their love story.

Their reignited relationship eventually resulted in marriage in March 2023 and the couple shared the vow in a private ceremony with limited guests at Malibu’s Stone Mountain Estate in Calabasas, California.

“We were together, but the timing was off, and we disconnected, going our separate ways,” Charity Washington told ESSENCE. “God had it for us to reconnect about a year ago in 2022, and we became what he saw for us — even when we didn’t see it.”

Following their reunion, Charity Washington will be officially changing her last name to Foster. She has notably gone by the surname Washington since her last marriage and she will be moving on from that now.

The couple now has four children, which include two sons, Noel (14) and Nolen (12), as well as Viviana (8) and Destiny (5 months). As they begin their marital journey in a new dispensation, Charity notes that he and Deshaun have so many plans in terms of family and business.

“We have so many plans for business and for our family,” Charity says. Walking into this journey as one is so very exciting!”

As Deshaun Foster takes over as the head coach of UCLA ahead of the 2024 college football season, he will need all the support he gets from his family. And without a doubt, Charity will be there to offer that.