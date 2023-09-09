Who is DJ Uiagalelei’s girlfriend, Ava Pritchard? A look at Oregon State Qb's personal life

DJ Uiagalelei needs no introduction to the world of college football. DJ Uiagalelei’s girlfriend and the former Clemson Tigers QB has been making headlines recently. He is currently an Oregon State Beavers sensation making strides with his incredible talent.

However, this emerging star's story is more than just football. Ava Pritchard, DJ Uiagalelei's girlfriend, has won his heart and lately received a lot of fame of her own after posting images with the player.

Texas Volleyball Champion to Clemson Scholar: Ava Pritchard's Journey

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ava Pritchard at just 23 years old, is a former standout volleyball player who hails from Dripping Springs High School. Her athleticism shone brightly as she clinched the Texas 5A state championship in 2015. Additionally, she earned a silver medal at the GJNC 17 Open in 2017.

Her sporting achievements have brought her limelight. However, her relationship with DJ Uiagalelei has been a topic of more intrigue to the fans. Ava transitioned from the volleyball court to academia, earning a Master's degree from Clemson University.

Ava Pritchard often posts her summer pics, highlighting her love for traveling and scenic beauty. She often posts about her outings with friends and her presence at DJ's gamedays. She is a dog lover and had a dog named Shorty followed by another named Cooper.

DJ Uiagalelei’s Girlfriend: Ava Pritchard

The couple's love story unfolded, crossing paths at Clemson around the same time. DJ Uiagalelei’s girlfriend, since, has become a constant spectator at DJ's football games. The couple's public profile soared when DJ Uiagalelei joined Oregon State.

Ava Pritchard's heartwarming pictures with the player garnered widespread attention, captioned:

"First gameday as a beav...Big shoutout to all or family and friends that came out for our guy."

While DJ Uiagalelei continues to dazzle on the football field, it's clear that his personal relationship is equally rewarding. DJ Uiagalelei and his girlfriend appear to have a strong bond between them. Their story of young love and ambition has captivated the hearts of fans and followers alike.