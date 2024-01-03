Who is Favored to win the National Championship? Head-to-head, records and more

The Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies are one week away from determining which program will win the national championship. There is a lot of interesting information surrounding this game as two of the top quarterbacks, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr., face off in the final contest of the 2023 college football season.

But what do we know about the 2024 national championship game? Let's take a look at some of the important information surrounding this matchup so we are informed of what to look out for.

Favorites to win the national championship

The opening line for the national championship game has been officially announced. While the lines can change anytime, the Michigan Wolverines begin the week as a 4.5-point favorite. With players being injured and the matchups seemingly favoring the Wolverines, this is a pretty sizable spread for the title showdown.

Do not expect this number to shift too much, as significant players enter this game healthy. This should be an electrifying matchup with Jim Harbaugh and Kalen DeBoer manning the sidelines for the two teams.

Who is calling the National Championship?

The announcer team for the CFP national championship has been revealed, as Chris Fowler will be the play-by-play announcer while Kirk Herbsreit will be the analyst. Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will be on the sidelines.

Michigan vs. Washington Head-to-Head

This is the 14th time the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies will face off against one another. The Wolverines are 8-5 all-time against the Huskies, and they last played during the 2021 season with a 31-10 home win.

Michigan Players not playing in the National Championship

While we do not have updates on some injuries from Monday's matchups, we know some players who definitely will not be available for this contest for the Wolverines. Below is a list of the players unavailable for Michigan in the national championship game.

Player Position Reason for Missing Game Zak Zinter OL Leg Karmello English WR Undisclosed Davis Warren QB Undisclosed Logan Forbes WR Undisclosed Joey Velazquez LB Transfer Portal Cameron Calhoun CB Transfer Portal CJ Stokes RB Transfer Portal Leon Franklin RB Transfer Portal

Washington players not playing in the National Championship

Like the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines, not every player on the No. 2 Washington Huskies roster will play in the title game for many reasons. Below is a list of confirmed players that will be out for the Jan. 8 matchup.

Player Position Reason for Missing James Smith CB Transfer Portal Vincent Nunley S Transfer Portal Taeshaun Lyons WR Transfer Portal Gaard Memmelaar OL Undisclosed Cameron Davis RB Lower Body Dylan Morris QB Transfer Portal

