Who is favored to win the Rose Bowl 2024? Head-to-head, records and more

The top-ranked Michigan Wolverines will clash with the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide in this year's edition of the Rose Bowl. The 2024 Rose Bowl has all the makings of one of the history books, as two historic programs currently on the top of their games will battle for the honor of playing in this year's national championship game.

Michigan comes in after easily navigating their schedule and winning the Big Ten without breaking a sweat. Despite not having their head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines for half the regular season due to bans, the Wolverines saw off both Penn State and Ohio State without much difficulty. For its part, Alabama had to overcome an early season bad form that saw them fall to Texas in Week 2 and struggle with USF in Week 3. In the end, they managed to qualify for their SEC championship despite a Week 13 scare with Auburn, where they defeated the then-top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Who is favored to win the Rose Bowl 2024?

Michigan comes in as a slight favorite, but not by much, as a 2-point favorite. One would have much better odds for the top-ranked team in the nation, with this bit of information showing us how close the game could be. Many experts have stated that Alabama comes in better form than the Wolverines and has better quarterback play.

Who is calling the Rose Bowl?

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be calling the game for ESPN on New Year's Day. Herbstreit will be inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame the same day, according to an ESPN press release.

Where is Alabama practicing for the Rose Bowl?

The Crimson Tide has been hard at work at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, getting ready for the game.

Alabama vs Michigan Head-to-head

These schools haven't seen much of each other, clashing only five times. Alabama has the lead in proceedings, with a record of 3-2. Last time out, and the only meeting of the Harbaugh era, Alabama won 35-16.

Who will start for Alabama in the Rose Bowl?

QB Jalen Milroe will be starting for the Crimson Tide. After almost losing his spot in the aftermath of Week 2's defeat to Texas, Milroe came back in Week 4 and slowly became one of Alabama's biggest strengths.

Who will start for Michigan in the Rose Bowl?

J.J. McCarthy is a lock for the Wolverines QB starting position. The 2023 season was kind of a disappointment for a player who was among the early season favorites to win the Heisman. As the season went on, his starts became less explosive, if equally risk-free

