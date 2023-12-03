Who is FSU's freshman QB Brock Glenn? What we know about Seminoles' QB starting ahead of Tate Rodemaker, Jordan Travis

The ACC championship game threw a surprise at fans by the name of Brock Glenn. The Florida State Seminoles gave a go-ahead to the freshman QB to start against the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday. This came to pass due to the non-availability of Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker for the game.

Since Glenn’s inclusion in the Seminoles lineup, fans have been wanting to know more about the true freshman QB. It is not every day that a quarterback makes a first career start at the biggest stage of the college football season. Here is all we know about Brock Glenn, who is starting ahead of Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker.

Who is Brock Glenn?

Brock Glenn is a freshman QB at the Florida State Seminoles. He is a four-star recruit who has already appeared in three games for FSU this season. He played high school football for the Lausanne Collegiate School, taking them to the quarterfinal round of the Tennessee High School Division II Class AA playoffs.

ACC Championship Football: Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn runs the ball against Louisville during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

Glenn threw for 3,928 passing yards and 57 passing touchdowns in his high school career. He threw just 13 interceptions and showed his scrambling abilities by adding 654 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns on foot. He led his team to eight wins last high school season.

Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell recently said (via ESPN):

“When you see Brock and his skill set that he brings even through the week of practice, we're all preparing to play, and it's the same thing we faced a week ago. He knew he was going to be one play away and ultimately he had to go in and be ready for that situation, and he was. We've approached it the same way."

But why didn't Jordan Travis or Tate Rodemaker play in the ACC championship game?

The QB injury concerns

The FSU starting QB Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury against North Alabama in Week 12. He had led the team to their No. 4 status but his college career ended just before he was about to take the biggest stage in college football. But the concerns for the Seminoles didn't end there.

QB2 Tate Rodemaker, who started last week in Travis' absence, suffered a concussion against the Florida Gators in Week 13. He padded up before the ACC championship game against the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday but the staff ultimately decided not to thrust him in. Thus the onus fell on Brock Glenn.

Can the freshman QB lead his team to silverware and possibly the College Football Playoff?