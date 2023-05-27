Who is Haynes King's sister Steelie King? Exploring the All-American gymnast's accomplishments and more

Haynes King, the Georgia Tech star QB, is not the only next-generation athlete in the King family. He has a sister, Steelie King, who is killing it in the world of gymnastics. She is a student at Texas Woman’s University and has been making huge strides with her TWU team. Moreover, she has nothing but support from her family to achieve success. Let’s look into Steelie’s gymnast career:

Everything About Steelie King and Her Journey to be a Gymnast

Steelie King has indeed come a long way. She discovered gymnastics at the age of eight while attending a birthday party. It made a big first impression in her mind, and she then decided to be a gymnast. The very next day, her parents took her to a gymnastics coaching center, where she signed up for lessons.

Realizing a dream at eight years old and being determined for it is something many consider too early. In the gymnastics world, starting the journey at eight years old is deemed a bit late. However, this late realization never bothered her. She was fully charged up and her determination and disciplined life gave her the results she wanted.

Soon after turning 16, Steelie King started her training session at Texas East Gymnastics. King went from attending one session a week to two sessions a day. Steelie attended a school near the gym, which helped her not miss any time practicing. Her father John King, a former athlete and now football coach and athletic director of Longview High School, said that his daughter’s commitment and sacrifices for being a great gymnast are unmatchable.

Steelie King’s achievements and success so far

Steelie King was recently named the Midwest Independent Conference Gymnast of the Week. She received this title for the very first time. This is not the first accolade of her career, however. She has won several competitions and tournaments. Steelie is a Level 10 gymnast. This is at the highest level of competition in the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympics Program.

Additionally, with her help, her regional team performed exceptionally well and got second place back in 2019. In the 2018-19 season, she ranked No. 15 in the USA by hitting the second-best score at the vault.

Vault has always been Steelie King’s Trump-card, and In 2017, she became a vault champion. In the same year, she once again became the regional all-around champion and made it to the western qualifiers. Moreover, just like any other athlete, Steelie wanted to go to college on a gymnastics scholarship.

Her big dream finally came true when she received an offer from Texas Woman’s University. She also had offers from other big universities like Utah, Kentucky, West Virginia, and North Carolina State. Steelie is now in her Sophomore season and excels at every college championship. With her extraordinary skills and determination, it will be great to see her killing it in the big tournaments.

Let’s find out more about the relationship between the King Siblings

Haynes is the older brother of Steelie King. They grew up side by side, playing different games in their neighborhood. Just like any other siblings, they fought, cried, and laughed together. Sharing an incident, John King said, "They all were covered in mud and if Haynes wins the first game, they continue their game until Steelie wins the other."

From defeating each other in a sport in their garden to cheering each other on the ground on game days, the siblings became each other’s biggest support system. One can easily spot the whole King family cheering on their kids from the stands. Who would have guessed that this brother-sister duo would have national attention one day? Well, they did it, and still have a long way to go.

