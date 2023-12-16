Who are Jacksonville State vs Louisiana announcers today on ESPN? All about CFB New Orleans Bowl game's coverage team

For the 2023 New Orleans Bowl, Jackson State is on the cusp of making program history. With a win, they win their first-ever Bowl game. But of course, the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns are looking to play spoilers – they have, after all, won the 2022 edition of the Bowl and are looking for their second straight.

To say that the Gamecocks wrapped up their regular season on a disappointing note is an understatement. They're coming off a loss to the New Mexico State Aggies and are raring to go again with a potential fourth win in their last six contests. Either way, Jax State did have quite a positive regular season campaign all things considered – as they're newcomers to the CUSA and the FBS as a whole.

On the other hand, Louisiana will look to keep the momentum going with a win. A victory will secure their second win in a row, as well as their second-straight Bowl win. They've been basically Bowl regulars, having played in one during their last six straight seasons. So it's safe to say they'll be having a bit of experience on their side come game day.

Jacksonville State vs Louisiana Announcers Today

The Jacksonville State vs Louisiana clash at the New Orleans Bowl will be broadcast by Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sidelines). On the other hand, Marc Kestecher and Kelly Stouffer will be the main radio voices calling the action.

What time is the Jacksonville State vs Louisiana Game Today?

The New Orleans Bowl featuring Jacksonville State vs Louisiana is set for a 2:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Jacksonville State vs Louisiana Game game Today?

As previously mentioned, Jax State is a newcomer to the Bowl. In fact, if one should be going by old NCAA rules, they aren't even supposed to be here.

The Gamecocks only recently made the jump from the FCS to the FBS, and are newcomers to the CUSA conference as a whole. By that alone, old rules say programs aren't eligible for postseason play for two years after moving up to the FBS (via CBS Sports). But even so, the Gamecocks earned their postseason bid with a respectable 6-2 record in-conference. Only Liberty and New Mexico State were better.

On the other side, the Ragin' Cajuns are Bowl veterans, having been here a total of 11 times and only missing two postseasons in 2015 and 2017. Not just that, but Louisiana has only lost one Bowl game, winning six recent New Orleans Bowls. But that won't matter if they can't pierce Jax State's defense with their passing – something the Gamecocks have struggled with the entire year.

Jacksonville State's passing defense is one of the worst in the nation. But Louisiana QB Chandler Fields is far from an elite passer who could take advantage of this situation. Of course, things could change come game day, so it all remains to be seen.

