Who is Jarvis Jones? Meet former Georgia star-turned high school coach

Jarvis Jones is one of the most recent well-known players out of George Washington Carver High School. Despite being a top high school and college player, he couldn't achieve similar success in the NFL.
Jones' journey in the league began in 2013, when the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired him in the first round of the draft. He spent four years in Steel City before signing with the Arizona Cardinals in March 2017 but was released in September that year with an injury settlement.
Who is Jarvis Jones?
Jarvis Jones was born and brought up as a native of Columbus, Georgia. His love for football started early, and he decided to pursue his passion in high school. That led to him joining the Columbus Carver Tigers, where he established himself as an enticing prospect. In 2009, he started his collegiate journey with the USC Trojans.
However, things took a wrong turn for Jarvis Jones during his freshman campaign when he injured his neck against the Oregon Ducks. He was diagnosed with spinal stenosis and didn't play for the Trojans again. After eight games and recording 13 tackles and two tackles for loss, the ex-LB moved on.
Jarvis Jones transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs in 2010 and spent three seasons with them. The linebacker redshirted the 2010 campaign to comply with the NCAA rules on transfer.
With the Bulldogs, Jones played 26 games, recording 155 tackles, 45 tackles for loss, and 28 sacks and was honored as a two-time Consensus All-American. He also won the 2012 SEC Defensive Player of the Year before declaring for the 2013 NFL draft.
Jarvis Jones named new coach of his high school, George Washington Carver
After his final season in the NFL, Jones was an assistant linebackers coach for the Georgia Bulldogs. However, he's now preparing for his first proper job in coaching.
According to On3, the former linebacker is returning to his alma mater to take over as the high school's new head coach. He's being brought in as a replacement for Pierre Coffey, who served for the last three seasons.
Coffey led Carver High School to the Georgia High School Association Class AA State Championship last season, putting up a 33-8 record with Carver High. He's now departing to become the principal of the K-12 school in Stewart County.
As Jones gears up to take over the reins, only time will tell if he can maintain the standard Carver High is known for. Can the former linebacker help the team to another state championship in his debut campaign?
