Who is Jarvis Jones? Meet former Georgia star-turned high school coach

Jarvis Jones is one of the most recent well-known players out of George Washington Carver High School. Despite being a top high school and college player, he couldn't achieve similar success in the NFL.

Ad

Jones' journey in the league began in 2013, when the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired him in the first round of the draft. He spent four years in Steel City before signing with the Arizona Cardinals in March 2017 but was released in September that year with an injury settlement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Jarvis Jones?

Jarvis Jones was born and brought up as a native of Columbus, Georgia. His love for football started early, and he decided to pursue his passion in high school. That led to him joining the Columbus Carver Tigers, where he established himself as an enticing prospect. In 2009, he started his collegiate journey with the USC Trojans.

Ad

Trending

However, things took a wrong turn for Jarvis Jones during his freshman campaign when he injured his neck against the Oregon Ducks. He was diagnosed with spinal stenosis and didn't play for the Trojans again. After eight games and recording 13 tackles and two tackles for loss, the ex-LB moved on.

Jarvis Jones transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs in 2010 and spent three seasons with them. The linebacker redshirted the 2010 campaign to comply with the NCAA rules on transfer.

Ad

With the Bulldogs, Jones played 26 games, recording 155 tackles, 45 tackles for loss, and 28 sacks and was honored as a two-time Consensus All-American. He also won the 2012 SEC Defensive Player of the Year before declaring for the 2013 NFL draft.

Jarvis Jones named new coach of his high school, George Washington Carver

After his final season in the NFL, Jones was an assistant linebackers coach for the Georgia Bulldogs. However, he's now preparing for his first proper job in coaching.

Ad

According to On3, the former linebacker is returning to his alma mater to take over as the high school's new head coach. He's being brought in as a replacement for Pierre Coffey, who served for the last three seasons.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coffey led Carver High School to the Georgia High School Association Class AA State Championship last season, putting up a 33-8 record with Carver High. He's now departing to become the principal of the K-12 school in Stewart County.

As Jones gears up to take over the reins, only time will tell if he can maintain the standard Carver High is known for. Can the former linebacker help the team to another state championship in his debut campaign?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!