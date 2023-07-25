Who is Jim Phillips? A closer look at the professional career of the ACC commissioner and his recent involvement in the Northwestern hazing lawsuit

Jim Phillips is the current commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference. He has been in this position since 2021. Prior to that, Phillips served as the athletic director at Northern Illinois University from 2004 to 2008 and Northwestern University from 2008 to 2021.

Phillips was born and brought up in Chicago and was the youngest of 10 children. The prominent college sports administrator had his bachelor's degree at the University of Illinois, master's degree at Arizona State University, and Ph.D. at the University of Tennessee.

Jim Phillips in the world of college sports

Jim Phillips' career commenced on the coaching side when he started as a basketball team manager and student assistant at the University of Illinois. He then advanced to become a graduate assistant coach and later an assistant basketball coach at Arizona State University.

However, in 1997, Phillips transitioned to athletics administration work, beginning his successful journey in that field. From 1998 to 2000, he served as the Assistant Athletic Director responsible for annual giving and major gifts at the University of Tennessee.

He went on to hold the position of Associate Director of Athletics and later Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs at the University of Notre Dame. Subsequently, he was named athletic director at Northern Illinois and later at Northwestern.

Jim Phillips has also held various prominent positions in college sports. Notably, he has been a member of the NCAA men's basketball tournament selection committee and has served on the Division I Transformation Committee, aimed at modernizing college sports.

How soon until he addresses being named a defendant in the Northwestern hazing lawsuits ACC commissioner Jim Phillips taking the podium to lead off #ACCKickoff How soon until he addresses being named a defendant in the Northwestern hazing lawsuits pic.twitter.com/x8cjUEDRtW

Involvement in Northwestern hazing allegation

Having served as Northwestern's athletic director for 14 years, the ACC commissioner was named in the recent hazing scandal involving the school.

Jim Phillips was featured in lawsuits filed by ex-football players of the program, alleging hazing within the athletics department. The allegation has so far led to the firing of the long-term Wildcats head coach, Pat Fitzgerald.

However, Phillips asserts that he never endorsed or permitted any inappropriate behavior towards athletes amid the allegations of hazing at the school. The commissioner noted players’ welfare and safety had been a top priority throughout his career:

"This has been a difficult time for the Northwestern University community, a place that my entire family called home. Over my 30-year career in intercollegiate athletics, my highest priority has always been the health and safety of all student-athletes.”

The hazing allegation by former players has reportedly led to at least three lawsuits, which could involve the ACC commissioner. In their oversight roles, Phillips and other university leaders have been cited as defendants in two of the lawsuits.

