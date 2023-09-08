Who is Jimmy Horn Jr.'s father? Exploring the family tree of Colorado Buffaloes wideout

If you've heard about Colorado Buffaloes wideout Jimmy Horn Jr. this season, you might think his name sounds familiar. That's because, by all accounts, it is. And you've likely heard that name somewhere before--although you might be disappointed by the real answer.

But who is Jimmy Horn's father, exactly? Today, we're taking a quick look into the family of the Buffs' upstart wideout. We'll see whether he's from an elite athletic pedigree or if he came from a relatively normal family. That said, read on and find out!

Who is Jimmy Horn's father?

Sanford, Florida native Jimmy attended the local Horn Seminole High School. His father, Jimmy Horn Sr., told The Orlando Sentinel in December 2020 that his son would be the first male member of his family to attend college.

Per the report, Horn Sr. claimed to have raised Jimmy on his own. He said the wideout's mother was "within arm's reach," but she had other kids.

"Once he gets his toe in at college, my job is done. That’s been the goal since elementary school," Horn Sr. said.

Jimmy Horn Sr. is currently incarcerated and unable to watch his son play, according to CBS News.

Coach Deion Sanders received a phone call from Horn's father after his team celebrated the Week 1 upset over TCU. As per the CBS report, the young wideout expressed appreciation for Coach Prime, who he says reminds him a lot of his dad.

"Coach Prime reminds me so much of my pops. And then when I heard them talk and my dad was really happy to talk to him -- (it was great) because he's still done everything he said he was going to do," Horn Jr. said.

Jimmy Horn Jr. is, by all means, a talented football player--but he's not a second-generation athlete. So, if you think the Colorado Buffaloes' WR is in any way related to former NFL star Joe Horn, then you're wrong.

Oddly enough, this isn't even the first time a Colorado player has been wrongly assumed to be related to another former NFL great. The first time would be rumors about Travis Hunter being somehow related to Deion Sanders, which is also wrong.

NFL legend Joe Horn's true children (who actually play football)

Now that we know who Jimmy Horn Jr.'s father is, let's take a look at the real children of the former NFL wide receiver.

Joe Horn's sons, who also played football, were named Jaycee and Joe Jr.

Jaycee is currently a cornerback for the Carolina Panthers, selected eighth overall in the 2021 draft. Joe Jr., on the other hand, went undrafted but got signed by the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent. But eventually, he was waived by the team in 2019 and has been out of the sports world since 2020--at least one would assume him to be.