Johnny Manziel is probably college football's most notorious enfant terrible. After an illustrious college career with the Texas A&M Aggies, he went on to the NFL. But his career with the Cleveland Browns was cut short when they let him go after two years.

Manziel's personal life, however, is nearly as interesting as what the public sees. Born in Tyler, Texas to Michelle and Paul Manziel, he grew up in Kerrville, Texas, where he played high school football. Manziel is descended from a Lebanese immigrant who settled in Louisiana in 1907.

Johnny Manziel's dad, Paul Manziel

Although Manziel's grandfather, Bobby Joe Manziel, made a fortune from oil, his dad, Paul, inherited almost nothing of it. When Paul and his wife, Michelle, had Johnny back in 1992, they were both working as bartenders.

Paul was hardworking, however, and he soon got into construction and an auto dealership. Today, the couple is worth several millions of dollars. But contrary to what was impressed upon the public during Johnny's scandal at Texas A&M, they didn't get their wealth from oil.

As pointed out earlier, Johnny's great-grandfather made money from oil exploration but much of it didn't come to Johnny's dad. If anything, Paul Manziel's story is the classic American story of building wealth from the ground up.

Johnny Manziel's relationship with his dad Paul

Johnny Manziel gets a lot of love from his family judging by how much they've supported him through his lows and highs.

But his dad has been very openly blunt about Johnny's personal struggles. After Johnny's pre-season arrest in 2012, he vowed he would straighten him out.

But as Johnny's off-field scandals got more prominent, he didn't try to play it down. He referred to him as a “druggie” in a 2016 interview with ESPN.

He said, “Hopefully he doesn't die before he comes to his senses.” He even said jail would probably be the best place for him at the time, showing how frustrated he's become with his son.

He hasn't stopped supporting his son, though. And he appears in the latest Netflix documentary about Johnny Manziel titled “Untold.”

Johnny Manziel's college football career saw him win the Heisman Trophy and the Davey O'Brien Award as a freshman. He was touted to become the next big thing in the NFL. But he failed to make an impact and the Cleveland Browns cut him after his second year with the side.

Manziel has moved on featuring in the Canadian Football League and other alternative football leagues.