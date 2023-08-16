Who is Johnny Manziel's girlfriend now, Kenzie Werner? A look into the 'Untold' star's personal life

Johnny Manziel came back to the spotlight following the release of the Netflix documentary "Untold: Johnny Football." The doc provided an insight into his personal life and his journey as a college and professional athlete.

The former quarterback’s series of romantic relationships was comprehensively captured in the documentary. Just like his NFL career, Manziel’s love life was tumultuous and chaotic. It contributed to his eventual path towards catastrophe.

However, the Texas A&M alum looks to be on his way to redemption in his romantic life with his current girlfriend, Kenzie Werner. The romantic relationship between Warner and Johnny Manziel has recently captured the attention of fans and media alike.

Profile of Johnny Manziel’s girlfriend, Kenzie Werner

Kenzie Werner was born on March 13, 1997, in Houston, Texas. She is reportedly a microblading artist. She owns the brand Brow by Kenzie, which provides microblading services in Houston. Brow by Kenzie is situated within Beauty Lab River Oaks in Houston.

In her Instagram profile, Werner provides a link to Bottled Blonde, a venue that combines a pizzeria, beer garden and nightlife joint. She reportedly works as a lingerie-clad server and hostess at the Houston branch of the nationwide nightclub brand.

According to her OnlyFans page, Werner is also engaged in adult modeling and webcamming. She has also built a strong following on social media platforms. Her posts predominantly revolve around lifestyle, travel and lip-sync videos, effectively engaging her audience.

Kenzie Werner’s relationship with Johnny Manziel

The exact timeline of Manziel and Werner's relationship initiation remains ambiguous. However, their connection was initially established in early 2022, as evidenced by their numerous sightings together in Miami during that period.

Johnny Manziel seemingly made their relationship public in April 2022 by posting a photo of Werner on his shoulders during a Miami party. Then, it became evident that the former Cleveland Browns signal-caller had found love again.

In April, the relationship between Werner and Manziel attracted negative attention from the media. TMZ covered a story in which four explicit photos of Werner, depicting her with blood and bruises, surfaced on her Instagram. The images were captioned, "This is from Johnny Manziel."

However, the post was taken down mere minutes after it appeared. Werner asserted that her account had been compromised by hackers but she has regained control of it.

Her representative emphasized that there had been no instance of domestic violence and clarified that the injuries resulted from a significant champagne bottle accidentally striking her while she was working.