Who is Jordan Travis’ brother, Davon? All we know about former MLB star

Jordan Travis' older brother, Davon Travis, is a former MLB player for the Toronto Blue Jays. He played for the Canadian franchise from 2015 to 2018, even earning an MLB Rookie of the Month Award in April of 2015. He started his baseball career with the Detroit Tigers, who selected him in the 13th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He never played MLB ball with the Tigers, with him spending most of his time at Class A ball. In 2014, he was brought up to AA ball, where he spent the entire year batting for .298, with 10 home runs and 52 RBIs in 100 games.

Davon Travis's time with the Toronto Blue Jays: 2015-2018

In November 2014, Travis was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays for Anthony Gose. During spring training, he was ranked as the sixth-best second-baseman prospect in baseball and the ninth-best prospect on the Blue Jays roster.

After a strong spring training, the player was named the Opening Day starter. He made his debut on April 6, against the New York Yankees. He recorded his first career hit in that game, a solo home run off Chasen Shreve.

After a strong first month, he earned the MLB Rookie of the Month award. Towards the end of the season, he underwent surgery for a shoulder condition.

In 2016, he was a regular, but lackluster performances in 2019 and 2018 meant that he was let go at the end of the year. In 1169 at-bats, he had a batting average of .274.

What happened to Jordan Travis? The Florida State star's college career comes to an end

Jordan Travis was carted off after a tackle in the game against North Alabama caused him a lower left leg injury. On the TV, the quarterback's leg could be seen snapping awkwardly in slow motion. He had to be carried off the field with an air cast on his left leg.

On Monday, the player confirmed through social media that he would be out for the rest of the season. This effectively means the end of the signal-caller's career with the Seminoles. This is an important loss to No. 5 Florida State, which is currently chasing a CFP seed.

Jordan Travis said this to the fans in a statement:

"I have been overwhelmed by the support from my teammates, coaches, the Florida State community and those all around the world, although the injury ... marks the end of my Seminole playing career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade."