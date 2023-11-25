Who are the Kentucky vs. Louisville announcers today on ABC? All about CFB Week 13 game's coverage team

Thanksgiving Week continues, and after all of the food that fans consume, they have college football action for dessert—and then some. This time, the schedule features Kentucky vs. Louisville, which pits an unranked team against one that looks to be well on its way to the College Football Playoff.

That is, of course, if the Cardinals actually lose to the Cats and dash their hopes of a postseason appearance.

Louisville is currently ranked 9th in the latest CFP rankings from ESPN. With a 10-1 record this year, the Cardinals have looked strong in almost every facet of the game. Their only blackeye came against Pittsburgh, which likely means they were caught napping and not playing their best football that day.

As for Kentucky, their 6-5 record for the year is far from enough to take them to the playoffs. However, there's still a faint hint of Bowl eligibility for the Wildcats, but things will have to fall into the absolute perfect spots for that to happen.

For now, they're an unranked team going up against one of the best in the nation, and things aren't looking too bright as they try to close up shop for the season.

Kentucky vs. Louisville game announcers

The game announcers for the game on ABC will be Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analyst), and Katie George (sidelines).

What time is the Kentucky vs. Louisville game today?

The Kentucky vs. Louisville college football game is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

What to expect in the Kentucky vs. Louisville game?

Kentucky vs. Louisville looks to be a clear, cut-and-dry result on paper. But despite this, the Cardinals still need to take care of the Wildcats and the Florida State Seminoles if their CFP berth is to be secured. If they fail in either week, they might land in the Orange Bowl.

So while Louisville is clearly the better team here, they still have a job to do. Take care of Kentucky and the undermanned Seminoles, and they'll be home free. If not, they'll have to fight for their playoff lives in the Bowl. And that's where Kentucky could come in and play the spoilers.

With a 2-2 record on the road this season, the Wildcats are not a terrific road team. Even though Louisville has been strong at home all season, it's not exactly a big thing. Anything can happen on game day, so it's best to witness it for yourself.