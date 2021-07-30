Who is Kyree Young? Three-star running back pronounced dead from a gunshot wound in Akron, Ohio

Kyree Young is a highly recruited running back from Akron, Ohio. The three-star running back had offers from Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Georgia, West Virginia, Akron, Kent State, Boston College, Iowa State, Nebraska, Purdue, Texas A&M, Toledo, Michigan State, and Kentucky.

It seemed like Michigan State and Kentucky were the favorites to land the Ohio running back. 247Sports had Kyree as the 51st running back in the country and the 31st best player in Ohio. Their crystal ball prediction had Young committing to the University of Kentucky.

Kyree Young played one season at Barberton high school, per MaxPreps. During his 2018-2019 season, Young rushed for 1,342 yards and 18 touchdowns on 128 carries for Barberton. Kyree played varsity as a sophomore.

What happened to Kyree Young?

Kyree Young

Kyree Young was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m. in the city's Chapel Hill neighborhood. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as a homicide victim.

Akron police reported that the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Brittain Road. Cleveland 5 News reported that the shooting happened after an altercation and Kyree Young was shot multiple times. The Akron Police Department pronounced Young deceased at the scene of the crime.

Wow, absolutely heartbreaking.



Sincere condolences to everyone who knew Kyree Young.



The Kentucky commit just graduated from Massillon Washington a few months ago, but had played for Barberton and Buchtel during his high school career.



Rest in power. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gQjvJb7LUS — Northeast Ohio HS Sports (@NEOhsSports) July 27, 2021

The shooter is unknown and fled the scene of the crime. The investigation is still open.

The talented running back has played for multiple high schools in the Akron area and has had success at all of them. Barberton's head football coach praised Young with his statement.

"He was the most gifted player I've ever been around. Just had God-given talent."

Buchtel's first-year head coach Bryan Williams said:

"That young man who was murdered last night, I know that kid. I trained the kid, fed the kid and clothed the kid. We need to flip our community back around because we are struggling."

Kyree Young's death is the second homicide in two days and the 34th this year. The Akron Public school football coaches are fighting a tough battle when it comes to gun violence. Young's death is the most recent loss but Dee'Arius Reese, Marquis Sams, and Kanye Lamb all football players have lost their lives to gun violence in the Akron area.

Kyree Young had a bright future on the football field. It's sad that his career and life were cut short on Monday. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and he will be truly missed by his community.

