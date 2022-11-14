Who are Ladd McConkey's parents, Benji and Brittany McConkey?

Andrew Ladd McConkey is a wide receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs. He attended North Murray High School in Chatsworth, Georgia and made it to the varsity team as a freshman. McConkey comes from an athletic family and has played in different positions such as quarterback, running back, defensive back, punter, and return specialist.

Ladd McConkey was born on November 11th, 2001, to parents Benji and Brittany McConkey in Chatsworth, Georgia. Benji and Brittany have three kids and Ladd is their second child. Benji McConkey was a football star and we can say this is where he got his skills from. He played football at Dalton Secondary School and was a Georgia All-State player at Dalton from 1993 to 1994. In these two years in Dalton, Benji held a record of 25-2 (12-1 in 1993 and 13-1 in 1994).

After finishing secondary school, Benji McConkey received a scholarship to play football at Georgia Military College. CityScope ranked him as the 38th greatest quarterback of all time. He has been a true inspiration for his son, who his following in his footsteps.

Brittany McConkey is a homemaker, a caring wife and a loving mother. She is also associated with Transfer for Life in the Murray Area, GA, which raises reserves and spreads awareness about various diseases. She has always been supportive of her son and thinks highly of his football career. She is active on Facebook, where she shares pictures of her children and their achievements.

On February 2, 2020, Ladd McConkey was selected by the University of Georgia as a three-star recruit and is currently playing his third season with them. Last campaign, he played 15 games, recorded 447 yards and scored five touchdowns.

He was interested in football from a very young age and loved playing football video games. His parents figured out his passion and started training him early to make him a future football star.

