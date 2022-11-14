Who are Christian Watson's parents, Tim and Christa Watson?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is playing his first NFL season. In his college days, Watson was a wide receiver for the North Dakota State Bison. He averaged 20.4 yards per reception through his 105 career catches and 14 touchdowns.

The Packers drafted him 34th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Watson's journey to becoming a football player started at a young age and his parents mentored him to achieve that goal. He has a strong NFL bloodline, as his father also used to play in the NFL in the 1990s.

Watson was born to his parents, Tim Watson and Christa Watson, on May 12, 1999, in Tampa, Florida. He followed in his father's footsteps and was drafted by the same team that selected his father in the 1993 NFL Draft.

Who is Tim Watson?

Tim Watson is a former NFL player who was drafted by the Packers and went on to play for the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. He also took part in the World League of American Football for the Barcelona Dragons and the Arena Football League for the Arizona Rattlers.

He played college football at Howard University and has a bachelor's degree in fashion merchandising and business marketing. Tim completed his post-graduate degree in athletic administration.

He played four years in the NFL and, post football, has been a financial professional, fitness trainer, lifestyle coach, and motivational speaker. He currently serves as the Founding Chair of UPLIFT Community Fellowship, a philanthropic and charitable community service organization in Columbus, Georgia.

He is father to five children - Tré, Alexus, Christian, and twins, Aubrey and Bella. Tim has mentored Tré and Christian to become successful football stars. Tré signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2019, spent a season in the XFL with the Dallas Renegades, and currently plays in the CFL with the Edmonton Elks.

Tré and Alexus are Christian Watson's biological siblings, while Bella and Aubrey are his half-sisters.

Tim Watson's full name is James Timothy Watson Jr., but he changed it to Tazm Wajid Wahed in 2018.

Who is the mother of Christian Watson?

Christian Watson's mother is Chrysta Lynn, a notable self-sufficient woman who has always prioritized her children and made sure to attend every game. Not much is known about her, but Watson shared a picture of his mother on his Instagram profile.

Her mother is active on Twitter and goes by the handle Christalynn0919. Her Twitter bio reads - Faith, family, and football!!! NFL, CFL Momma, Glammy, and lover of adventure! She is a proud momma who never hesitates to share her sons' achievements on her Twitter profile.

