Who is Lincoln Riley’s brother Garrett? A look at USC HC’s ties with Clemson’s OC

Lincoln Riley and his brother Garrett are key college football figures. Lincoln coaches the USC Trojans, and his younger brother Garrett is the offensive coordinator for the Clemson Tigers.

As we examine the 2024 college football season, let's spotlight the Clemson OC.

Who is Garrett Riley?

As mentioned, Riley is the offensive coordinator for the Clemson Tigers. He was hired as the Tigers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on January 13, 2023. He subsequently helped QB1 Cade Klubnik complete 290 passes last fall, the fourth-most pass completions in a single year in Clemson history.

Garrett entered his current position with plenty of coaching experience. In 2013, he began his college coaching career as an East Carolina graduate assistant before becoming the program's wide receivers coach.

He left East Carolina in 2016 to take the offensive analyst job at Kansas. Riley has since occupied offensive coaching roles at Appalachian State, SMU and TCU before earning the offensive coordinator title at Clemson. His time as a graduate assistant, outside wide receivers coach, offensive analyst, running backs coach and OC was key to his landing the Clemson job.

What to expect from Garrett Riley and the Clemson Tigers in 2024?

Garrett Riley had a top-notch debut season as Clemson's offensive coordinator and QB whisperer in 2023. He's expected to build on that success and guide the Tigers to an even more impressive offensive output in 2024.

Last fall, the Tigers ranked 15th in first downs per game (23.4) and fifth in the nation in average time of possession per game (33:19). Klubnik thrived on Riley's watch, putting up a solid first year behind center.

However, to maximize the connection between Riley and Klubnik, the Tigers must improve their pass protection in 2024. If they can, this season should be a success for Garrett Riley, the Tigers and Clemson fans as the program seeks its 20th straight bowl appearance.

