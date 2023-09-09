Is Garrett Riley related to Lincoln Riley? Exploring USC Trojan HC's family ties

Garrett Riley has been named the new offensive coordinator for the Clemson Tigers this season. Even if the team did lose its opener to Duke last Tuesday, Riley is garnering attention for his apparent connection to USC coach Lincoln Riley.

So, is Garrett Riley related to Lincoln Riley? We will demystify that question here while exploring the USC coach's family tree.

Is Garrett Riley related to Lincoln Riley?

Yes, he is. Garrett is the younger brother of Lincoln, and he comes from an offensive-minded coaching background, much like his older sibling.

Before being hired by Clemson, Garrett Riley was the offensive coordinator for the TCU Horned Frogs last year. He did an excellent job there, helping the school to a runner-up finish in the CFP national championship.

They might've lost badly to Georgia, but that didn't detract from Riley's performance as an assistant at TCU football.

For his efforts coordinating the Horned Frogs attack throughout the season and the playoffs, Garrett Riley won the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the nation.

Clemson OC's familial ties to Lincoln Riley

The current coach of the USC Trojans has a lot in common with his younger brother, and it's far from just the surname and the home they grew up in. Everyone knows that the Trojans possess one of the deadliest offenses in the nation, which is punctuated by the brilliance of Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

When asked about Garrett's football coaching career back in January, Lincoln Riley had this to say (via the LA Times):

"He's well on his way to getting that shot, and it'll certainly be a cool moment when he does. But I don't think necessarily he'll be a guy that just jumps at the first thing.

"There's a difference between wanting to be a head coach and being in a hurry to be one. I know he definitely wants to, and he'll be a great head coach. But I don’t think that he's necessarily in a hurry right now."

Lincoln clearly had a read on where his brother's coaching career would go from there.

Lincoln and Garrett Riley's 2023 CFB seasons

So far, things are just a tad different when it comes to the brothers' 2023 college football seasons.

As mentioned, Clemson lost its season opener to Duke and is looking ahead to its first home game. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney is confident that their offensive struggles against the Blue Devils will not happen again.

Lincoln Riley's wards, on the other hand, remain undefeated through their first two games. They look to face the likewise undefeated Stanford Cardinal at home and snatch their first win. How? Likely by doing what they do best: Score in bunches and at will.