Who are the Louisville-USC announcers today on FOX? All about the Holiday Bowl game's coverage team

In the upcoming 2023 DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, the 15th-ranked Louisville Cardinals (10-3), are set to face off against the unranked USC Trojans (7-5). This game presents an opportunity for the Cardinals to achieve their first 11-win season in 10 years, while the Trojans will hope to salvage something positive from their disappointing campaign.

Among the biggest stories of this Louisville vs USC matchup is former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. He's sitting this one out as he's preparing for the NFL Draft next year. But despite this setback, Lincoln Riley's team remains resolute in their quest for a significant win, aiming to build momentum for their endeavors in the Big Ten next year.

However, standing as formidable opposition are the impressive Louisville Cardinals, whose 10-3 record understates their consistent excellence throughout the season. Louisville's performance earned them a spot in the ACC title game against the undefeated Florida State Seminoles. They might've lost, but they remain deadly on both sides of the ball.

The Cardinals ranked 21st in offensive success rate and 11th in defensive success rate in the FBS, emphasizing their well-rounded capabilities. They would do well to leverage this strength against the Trojans, who, given how they ended their regular season campaign, are likely just content to be part of this game.

Who are the Holiday Bowl announcers today?

There's still no news on who will lead the broadcast for the Louisville vs USC clash in the 2023 Holiday Bowl. The team is TBD as of this writing.

What time is the Holiday Bowl game Today?

The Holiday Bowl is set for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Louisville vs USC game today?

While USC's defense has shown some improvement compared to the previous year, the Trojans' defense has been responsible for four of their last five defeats. All their opponents in those five games scored over 35 points against them, and that's not a recipe for success.

In every major team defense category, the Trojans find themselves ranked 100th or below. Their approach of relying heavily on an aggressive offensive strategy appears to have backfired. However, the upcoming matchup against Louisville might offer an opportunity for this strategy to finally click, as the Cardinals' defense could find it challenging to contain USC's potent attack.

Conversely, Louisville's defense is likely to still face a daunting task against USC's elite passing offense even if it's missing the skills of a generational talent in Williams. The Cardinals have always had trouble defending against the pass this season. This game is poised to become a battle of whether the Cardinals can withstand the aerial assault unleashed by the Trojans. Whoever wins that battle will be expected to come out as the victors.

